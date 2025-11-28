Broward County African American Research Library And Cultural Center To Present SOULFUL CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broward County’s African American Research Library and Cultural Center will present its annual Soulful Christmas weekend on December 12 and 13, offering two days of performances, arts programming, and family activities. The community celebration will feature a free Friday evening concert followed by a Saturday afternoon of interactive events across multiple spaces in the building. The weekend is designed to bring together audiences of all ages through music, storytelling, and cultural expression.

The 2025 Soulful Christmas programming will begin with a free concert on Friday, December 12 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., presented in partnership with Hued Songs and taking place in the AARLCC lobby and auditorium. Inspired by traditional seasonal productions and shaped by the history of Fort Lauderdale’s Sistrunk community, the concert will include live music, narration, and performances by Ja'Nia Harden, Erron Cooper, Brittany Graham, and Wilkie Ferguson III under the artistic direction of Kunya Rowley and musical direction of King Friday. AARLCC Community Library Manager Aneatra King said the event brings community members together to celebrate the season in a shared space.

The Soulful Christmas Community Day of Celebration will follow on Saturday, December 13 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., beginning with a live Hued Songs performance from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Activities throughout the afternoon will include holiday storytelling, sing-alongs, photos with Santa, craft projects, STEM demonstrations, and visits from therapy dogs. Additional programming will feature cultural presentations by Delou Africa, performances by the Super Soul Steppers, opportunities for children to create holiday canvas art, ornament making, and appearances by units from the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Soulful Christmas is supported by sponsors including The Friends of the Broward County African American Research Library and Cultural Center, Wayne and Lucretia Weiner, Walmart, Liberal Black Firefighters Association, Kiwanis Club of Tamarac, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, United Way of Broward County, South Florida Hunger Coalition, and Starbucks at Plantation Towne Square. Admission for all events is free and open to the public.

About the African American Research Library and Cultural Center

The African American Research Library and Cultural Center is a Broward County institution dedicated to the preservation and study of African American history, culture, and literature. Through exhibitions, educational programs, cultural events, and partnerships, AARLCC serves as a resource for learning, creativity, and community engagement.

