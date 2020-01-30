Tony Award Winner André De Shields to join The Broadway Concert Series Presented by Vi at Aventura

Triple crown winner of the 2019 Broadway Awards Season André De Shields joins The Broadway Concert Series Presented by Vi at Aventura on Wednesday, March 11 at 8 p.m. De Sheilds replaces Tommy Tune who was forced to cancel his performance on that date due to unforeseen circumstances.

De Sheilds won the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Tony Awards® as Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his critically acclaimed performance as Hermes, Messenger to the Gods, in the current Broadway hit Hadestown. He continues to be consistently acclaimed for his show stopping performances in four legendary Broadway musicals: The Full Monty (Tony Nomination), Play On! (Tony Nomination), Ain't Misbehavin' (Emmy Award) and The Wiz (title role).

All previously purchased tickets for this Aventura Broadway Concert Series performance will be honored and ticket holders should keep their tickets. Those unable to attend may request refunds at the original point-of-purchase, the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office or call 800.653.8000 for phone and on-line refund information.

Tickets are $50-$55, $75 VIP tickets include a post-show meet and greet. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222, or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.

Photo credit: Lia Chang





