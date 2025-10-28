Tickets to BEETLEJUICE at the Kravis Center to go on Sale This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Single tickets for the North American Tour of BEETLEJUICE, the edgy and irreverent Broadway smash hit musical comedy, will go on sale at The Raymond F. Kravis Center on October 31.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

BEETLEJUICE features original direction by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) with an score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (“Castle Rock”) and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (“Broad City”); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and original choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom). The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.

