THE LITTLE PRINCE WORLD MIAMI Unveils An Immersive Odyssey Into Imagination

The Little Prince World Miami, an extraordinary immersive adventure that brings Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's beloved masterpiece to life, opened its doors to the public this Friday, October 13th, just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Created by the visionary team at Crew Live, The Little Prince World is an unforgettable odyssey through The Little Prince's magical realm. The story of The Little Prince unfolds across three distinct stages, each offering its own set of captivating wonders and delightful surprises. Perfect for all ages, visitors will step into a world where they can traverse unknown planets, encounter a genuine sandy desert, and explore the enchanting universe hidden within a magnificent Dome.

Gastón Lafont, Founder, and Creative Director of The Little Prince World, shared his enthusiasm for this immersive experience, stating: "The Little Prince World Miami is a labor of love and a testament to the enduring power of imagination. We have poured our hearts into creating an enchanting world that captures the essence of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's timeless tale. We invite you to join us on this incredible journey, where you'll discover the magic of friendship, the beauty of love, and the importance of seeing the world through the eyes of a child."

Be among the first to experience the enchantment that awaits and journey into the heart of a timeless tale. The Little Prince World Miami will be open seven days a week from 10 AM to 8 PM ET through December 31st and into the new year. Tickets are on sale on the official website below.

