South Florida Symphony Orchestra To Host JERUSALEM OF THE RHINE & THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE LIBERATION OF DACHAU RIVER CRUISE

South Florida Symphony Orchestra and participating South Florida synagogues have announced a once-in-a-lifetime journey, "Jerusalem of the Rhine & The 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Dachau." This exclusive and highly immersive voyage takes place June 24 - July 2, 2025.

“This incredible travel experience promises world-class service, fine cuisine, award-winning guest speakers illuminating Jewish history and local culture, and incredible music along the scenic Rhine River,” said Jacqueline Lorber, president and CEO of South Florida Symphony Orchestra.

Guests will begin their journey with two nights at Le Meridien Munich, then set sail for six nights aboard the newly launched and refined river ship, The Gentleman. The boutique floating hotel will traverse the picturesque cities of Bavaria with its historic Jewish sites and medieval landmarks along the Rhine River, ending in cosmopolitan Dusseldorf. A special visit to the Dachau Concentration Camp during the 80th anniversary year of the camp's liberation en route to Nuremberg and a specially curated private symphony performance will take place that afternoon.

“Together, amidst the beauty, we will visit Dachau and pay homage to those who stood before us,” said Rabbi Cheryl and Rabbi Andrew Jacobs of Ramat Shalom Beth Israel. “We cannot think of anything more powerful than standing shoulder to shoulder as a blended community, both remembering those who were lost while celebrating the resilience that defines our tradition.”

This unique journey will explore regions once known as Ashkenaz, the cradle of early Jewish settlement and influence – home to the joy of Yiddish, the inspired intellect of Rashi, and Jewish Halakhic jurisprudence - including Speyer, Worms, and Mainz, collectively referred to as "The Jerusalem of the Rhine." The region also inspired the most significant German poets, Goethe and Heine, as well as composers like Mozart, Liszt, Schumann, Beethoven, and Wagner.

"This cruise is a profound opportunity to connect with the beauty, resilience, and history of Jewish culture," said Rabbi Mark Goldman of Temple Kol Ami Emanu-El. "As we sail through the heart of Germany, we honor the legacy of our ancestors while embracing the transformative power of music and art."

This experience will be further illuminated through specially arranged visits and talks from renowned scholar Dr. Alexandra Richie, award-winning author, historian, and presidential scholar, The National WWII Museum, Michael Gans, clinical social work/therapist, MSW, MS, MA, LCSW, author, scholar, and Holocaust expert and Dr. Andrew Gottlieb, professor of Politics of the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU board member.

Travelers will also enjoy a curated dining experience with culinary personality Joan Nathan, a multiple award-winning Jewish cookbook author, The New York Times food writer, and TV host, and an enriching Shabbat experience with South Florida's most beloved rabbis and cantors aboard The Gentleman. This is all accented by beautifully arranged private orchestral performances by featured guest performers curated by the South Florida Symphony Orchestra.

"Everything about this journey promises to be significant and notable. I am especially thrilled that the incomparable South Florida Symphony Orchestra, along with local musicians, will weave gorgeous music throughout our experience, making it even more memorable and meaningful,” said Cantor Jodi Rozental of Ramat Shalom Beth Israel. “We all know that music transcends words in any language, speaking directly to our hearts and souls, and these moments will certainly be a highlight."

The historic cruise starts at $3,999 per person. For more information or to reserve a cabin for the "Jerusalem of the Rhine & The 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Dachau," please call Transcend Cruises at (773) 351-4004, email sales@transcend.cruises or visit one of the co-sponsoring organization's websites:

South Florida Symphony Orchestra: https://transcend-cruises.com/SFSO2/

Temple Kol-Ami Emanu-El: https://transcend-cruises.com/TKA/

Temple Ramat Shalom Beth Israel: https://transcend-cruises.com/RSBI/

Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU: https://transcend-cruises.com/JewishMuseum

About South Florida Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1997 in Key West by Music Director Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso, the now Fort Lauderdale-based South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) is celebrating its 27th season. SFSO is dedicated to enriching cultural music experiences for residents and visitors in Monroe, Miami-Dade, and Broward Counties. Guided by the belief that music is pivotal to thriving communities, SFSO brings vibrancy and engagement with the arts via innovative programming and transformative educational initiatives. A pioneer in its commitment to symphonic music for underserved communities, its Symphony in the Schools program has touched the lives of over 125,000 students since its inception in 1997. SFSO was recently named the first Partner in the Arts for The Parker by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and has been recognized by the Broward County Cultural Division as a “Major Cultural Institution,” one of only a handful of organizations to be so honored. For a performance schedule and season tickets, visit southfloridasymphony.org, call (954) 522-8445 or email info@southfloridasymphony.org.

