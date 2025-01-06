SING A NEW SONG Comes to Gardens Presbyterian Church

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On February 1 at 4:00 P.M., Gardens Presbyterian Church will present Sing a New Song - a concert featuring mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh, pianist Yinyu Li, and violinist Anna Khalikova. This performance will include arias from Verdi's Nabucco and his Messa da Requiem; Mary's Magnificat, a solo cantata by composer Manne Von M; A las once de la noche, a scena by composer Walter Seyfarth and librettist Liche Ariza; "The Lord's Prayer," by composer Akihiro Masuda; "Jesus's Mother and Brothers," Stéphane Tesan's setting of Matthew 12:46-50; the world premiere of "Who Has Gone Up," John J. Lucania's setting of Proverbs 30:4-6; and two arias from 3:16, a new opera that will premiere in March 2025.

"3:16 is an inspirational story of redemption and transformation, loosely based on the real-life experiences of a United States Army chaplain. The young Mary Raven has run away from a harsh and unloving father, only to discover that the outside world is even crueler. She grows up to be Lieutenant Mary James - steely on the outside but secretly unable to overcome her intense anger and guilt... until she has a miraculous experience that changes everything.

"The opera is full of the sheer beauty, lush harmonies, and emotional depth of Romantic-era music but also has a breathtaking style all its own. The music is a collaboration among some of today's most exciting composers - including esteemed opera composer Theodore Christman; military veteran and award-winning composer Gary Vincent Koda; award-winning mezzo-soprano and composer Vita Koreneva; award-winning composer Akihiro Masuda; internationally acclaimed orchestral composer Stéphane Tesan; and Jeff Shankley, not only a brilliant composer but also a legendary actor who performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company and premiered roles in Cats and other musicals by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Each composer has something special to offer, and all of their music comes together to form the arc of a story with a joyous ending that will lift your eyes to hope." -Susan Conti, librettist

The performance will take place on February 1, 2025, at Gardens Presbyterian Church, 4677 Hood Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33418

Admission is free, but donations will benefit the church and young musicians in the community.

About the performers:

"Sparkling" mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh has been praised for her "wondrously flexible voice," "prodigious vocal skills," and "richly textured and strong lower register" (Voce di Meche). OperaWire has praised her "vocal power," "enchanting voice," "velvety mezzo-soprano," and "abundant vocal and dramatic technique, with no shortage of soaring high notes and flexible roulades." On the main stage of Carnegie Hall, she has performed as the alto soloist in Bach's Magnificat, BWV 243; Vivaldi's Magnificat, RV 610; and Dan Forrest's Requiem for the Living. McIntosh won The American Prize in Vocal Performance in 2020 and has performed roles with opera companies such as Caramoor, the Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro, Teatro Nuovo, Sarasota Opera, Teatro Grattacielo, and the Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice. She has performed three times in Eve Queler's annual Bel Canto Opera and sung in events presented by Florida Grand Opera, Fort Worth Opera, and the Kravis Center.

Anna Khalikova, violinist, has performed extensively across the United States, France, China, and Uzbekistan. As a soloist, she has played with the Michigan Camerata Orchestra, Albion Symphony Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan, Chamber Orchestra Soloists of Uzbekistan, and Youth Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan. Her achievements include first prize at the Glazunov Competition in Paris and the Golden Classical Music Awards, which led to her debut at Carnegie Hall. Khalikova has participated in international festivals such as the Aspen Music Festival, Summit Music Festival, Bowdoin Music Festival, Music in the Mountains, and Manhattan in the Mountains. Her dedication to her craft has earned her worldwide recognition. Khalikova holds a bachelor's degree from the Manhattan School of Music, and both a master's and a doctorate from Michigan State University.

Chinese-Korean pianist Yinyu Li has a Master of Arts in music performance (piano). She earned two years of the "Outstanding Graduate Performance in Piano Studies Award" and the "College of Arts, Music Department Award for Piano Performance" during her graduate study at Long Island University. She is the winner of the LIU Post Concerto Competition and performed Ravel's Piano Concerto in G major with the LIU Post Orchestra at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts. Her professional instruction has led students to win statewide competitions and to be accepted into music conservatories and other schools with advanced music programs, including Bak Middle School of the Arts and the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts. She is also the music director of two churches in Palm Beach Garden, Florida.

Comments