SHREK THE MUSICAL Revived At Area Stage Company

Area Stage Company has announced the safe and socially distanced return of their uproariously imaginative, critically acclaimed, professional production of Shrek the Musical. Directed by Giancarlo Rodaz and performed by seven irrepressibly talented young actors, this dynamic production earned rave reviews and had audiences shrieking with laughter in its 2018 run. See what you missed - or catch it again - when Shrek returns January 22nd - 31st at Area Stage Company's brand new Outdoor Theatre in the heart of Sunset Place.

Rodaz's intimate, inventively low-tech version of the Broadway musical, based on the 2001 Dreamworks animated hit, with score by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, was universally praised by critics. "Imagination substitutes for big budget in delightful Shrek," proclaimed veteran theatre critic Bill Hirschman in Florida Theater On Stage, who praised "the energy, enthusiasm, imagination, and sheer talent of everyone involved" resulting in "a production often more delightful, charming and occasionally even more touching" than the $24 million 2008 Broadway original.

"Versatile, energetic, convincing and charming," wrote Aaron Krause in Theatrical Musings. "There's a sense of community swirling around this make-believe world." And BroadwayWorld.com proclaimed "What's been done on the stage of Area Stage Company is not just a re-imagining, but redefining of one of this generation's most well-known stories."

Several talented new actors have joined the cast since its original run, including Frank Montoto as Shrek; radiant, feisty Katie Duerr, who served as the 2018 production's music director, will portray Fiona while keeping up her music director duties, adroit comic Aaron Hagos as Donkey, scene-stealing John Mazuelos as Lord Farquaad, mighty-voiced Gabi Gonzalez as Dragon, the engaging Jeana Montgomery, who previously portrayed Dragon, as Gingy, and brilliant Imran Hylton as Pinocchio.

The multi-talented Giancarlo Rodaz is assisted in his set, lighting, costume, and production design on ASC's outdoor stage by Creative Consultant John Rodaz. They incorporate shadow and sock puppets, and ingenious, deliberately homemade-looking sets, props, and effects, to create a vivid intimate theatrical world. Jeana Mongomery assists with the inventive, modern renaissance faire-style costumes as Wardrobe Supervisor, Sound Engineer Abaraham Oleksnianski ensures the actors' dynamic voices are heard loud and clear, and Lawrence Hansen and Eliezer Migueles serve as Scene Artist & Carpenter and Master Carpenter respectively. The robust production is smartly overseen by Production Stage Manager Simon Pincus, with Assistant Stage Managers Emily Chavez and Karina Martinez.

Duerr, Montoto, and Hagos pull double duty, serving as keyboardist, guitarist, and ukulele player for the production respectively. They are supported by stellar musician Ryan Hecker on drums. Additional musicians will be announced at a later date.

A smartly ironic fairy-tale with a self-aware heart, this Shrek is guaranteed to captivate everyone from theater-loving adults to savvy teens to cartoon fan kids.

When: January 22nd - 31st; 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, & Sundays

Where: Area Stage Company's Outdoor Theatre in Sunset Place, 5701 Sunset Drive, South Miami

Tickets: $25 - $35 at areastage.org or 305-666-2078