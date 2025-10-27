SAM HARRIS: BEYOND THE RAINBOW to be Presented at The Studio at Mizner Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Studio at Mizner Park will present Sam Harris in Beyond the Rainbow. With music direction by John McDaniel, Harris returns to the concert stage with his heart-on-sleeve songbook and stories, nodding to the "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" performance that rocketed him to national attention on the premiere season of Star Search.

In Beyond the Rainbow, Harris delivers his definitive, high-voltage interpretations across Broadway, pop, and standards-Sondheim to U2, Kander & Ebb to Gaga-interwoven with the quick wit and self-effacing humor that have defined his stage presence.

About Sam Harris

A multi-platinum recording artist and Broadway favorite, Sam Harris has earned Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle recognition for roles in The Life and Grease, with additional credits including The Producers, Cabaret, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pippin, and more. His acclaimed solo shows-Hard Copy, Different Hats, SAM., and HAM: A Musical Memoir (adapted from his best-selling book)-have played New York and Los Angeles and are available on major streaming platforms. Harris has also worked behind the scenes as a writer/director and recording artist. Learn more at SamHarris.com.

If You Go

Event: Sam Harris - Beyond the Rainbow

Date/Time: Friday, November 7 • 7:30 p.m.

Venue: The Studio at Mizner Park, 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL

Tickets: $25-$75

