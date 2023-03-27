Regalitos Foundation And Brevard Music Group Presents Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band, April 5

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 27, 2023  

Regalitos Foundation and Brevard Music Group presents Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band, April 5th, 2023 at 7:30pm at The King Center Studio Theater, 3865 N. Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL. 32935

When it comes to the Blues today, Jimmie Vaughan is one of a handful of artists making sure the music stays true to its roots. Vaughan has dedicated his life to making sure the blues not only stay alive but remain full of life and inspiration to all who listen. It's a spirit he holds close and after 50 years of holding the blues close inside him, he isn't about to stop now.

His newest release BABY, PLEASE COME HOME brought him back into the spotlight with yet another Grammy nomination, and a Blues Foundation Award for Best Male Artist. 

This year, he celebrates his life in the blues and on the road with THE JIMMIE VAUGHAN STORY, a special limited-edition box set and book including over 200 photos covering his life and the breadth of his remarkable career. And yet, Vaughan still feels like he is just getting started, devoted to making sure he is able to give back to the music that has given him so much. The blues is in Jimmie Vaughan's blood, has been there since the start, and will stay there forever.




