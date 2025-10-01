Pioneer Winter Collective Hosts Free Recovery In Motion Dance Class Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pioneer Winter Collective (PWC), the nationally acclaimed dance company, announces Recovery in Motion, a community-focused, multiweek workshop series that uses movement and theater practices to support people in addiction recovery. This free workshop series takes place Wednesdays at the Miami Theater Center and Sundays at the Broward Pride Center through December 2025.

Recovery in Motion workshops are facilitated by PWC teaching artists Frank Campisano, Octavio Campos, and Andréa Labbée, who bring their own artistic voices and lived perspectives on recovery. Together they guide participants through movement and theater practices that build trust, encourage vulnerability, and create community.

Recovery in Motion was created in 2024 as a part of Pioneer Winter Collective's Creative Connection program which provides resources and mentorship for artists to experiment with and share new artistic and dance-related ideas in community. Miami resident Andréa Labbée, a former performer and showgirl, created a Creative Connection project that revealed the need for an ongoing series where people in recovery could come together regularly and use movement as a way of processing and connecting. What began as a single artist's project has become one of PWC's anchor programs, showing that the arts can be a vital tool for healing and connection in the recovery process.



Photo by Passion Ward

