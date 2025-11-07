Photos: Pigs Do Fly Productions' BETTER LATE Opens Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pigs Do Fly Productions has released new production photos from Larry Gelbart’s Better Late, a romantic triangle that explores love, aging, and unexpected second acts. The comedy will run from November 7 through November 30, 2025, at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale.

In Better Late, Nora Baer’s well-intentioned plan to care for her ailing ex-husband Julian goes awry when she convinces her current husband, Lee, to let Julian move in under their roof. As days turn into weeks, the situation grows more complicated—and hilariously tense—as the trio navigates jealousy, nostalgia, and what it means to truly move on.

Directed by Deborah Kondelik, the production stars 2025 Carbonell Award-finalist Patti Gardner, Peter W. Galman, Geoff Freitag, and Chad Raven.

Photo Credit: Deborah Kondelik

