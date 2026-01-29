 tracker
Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries

Event honored gala chairs ahead of annual fundraising gala at The Breakers.

By: Jan. 29, 2026

Supporters of the Palm Beach Symphony gathered for a kick-off cocktail reception and dinner in advance of the Symphony’s 24th Annual Gala. Check out photos of the evening.

The event was hosted by Grand Benefactor Sponsors James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui of Findlay Galleries, with the evening beginning at the gallery and continuing with a private dinner at Club Colette.

The gathering honored 24th Annual Gala Chairs Amy and John T. Collins and Honorary Chairs Susan and Bob Wright for their leadership and support of the Symphony. Borynack, who also serves as chair of the Palm Beach Symphony Board, acknowledged the honorees’ commitment to the organization and its education initiatives serving Palm Beach County students.

During the reception at Findlay Galleries, guests viewed a recent exhibition by artist Ronnie Landfield, featuring new works that highlighted his long-standing contributions to American abstract painting. The evening continued with an intimate dinner celebrating the upcoming Gala and the Symphony’s ongoing mission.

Palm Beach Symphony’s 24th Annual Gala, titled A Standing Ovation, will take place at The Breakers Palm Beach. The black-tie event will include a cocktail reception, dinner, dancing, a live auction benefiting the Symphony’s education programs, and the presentation of the Lisa Bruna B-Major Award to three Palm Beach County high school seniors planning to pursue music studies at the collegiate level.

Photo Credit: Capehart Photography

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
James R. Borynack, Amy and John T. Collins

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Mariette Muiña McNulty, Adolfo Zaralegui

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
James R. Borynack, Adolfo Zaralegui, Amy and John T. Collins

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Susan Wright, John T. Collins, Amy Collins, James R. Borynack_Credit Capehart Photography

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Maestro Gerard Schwarz, Jody Schwarz

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Dr. Percy and Dr. Aban Kavasmaneck

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Maria Uribe, David McClymont

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Sieglinde Wikstrom, David McClymont

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Dr. Richard and Diane Farber

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Cathie Black, Tom Harvey

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Hon. Ronald A. Rosenfeld, Sharon Shoemaker

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Carol and Tom Bruce, Carol Baxter

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Suzanne Mott Dansby, Tiffany Hughes

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
James Verrant, Adam Wolek

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Will and Mary Demory

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Sheryne and Richard Brekus

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Michel Witmer and Mai V. Hallingby Harrison

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Janet Soderberg, Robert Lewis

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Florence Seiler and Robert Bickford

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Lisa Anastos, Lawrence Kaplan

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Jennifer Nawrocki, Caroline Harless

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Skip and Linda Aldridge

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Jane Ylvisaker and Michael Ridgdill

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Sharon Paddon and Tricia Cole

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
William and Anna Marie Braithwaite

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Mark and Maggie Zeidman

Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries Image
Bill Mathisen and MM Rutherford


