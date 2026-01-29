Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Supporters of the Palm Beach Symphony gathered for a kick-off cocktail reception and dinner in advance of the Symphony’s 24th Annual Gala. Check out photos of the evening.

The event was hosted by Grand Benefactor Sponsors James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui of Findlay Galleries, with the evening beginning at the gallery and continuing with a private dinner at Club Colette.

The gathering honored 24th Annual Gala Chairs Amy and John T. Collins and Honorary Chairs Susan and Bob Wright for their leadership and support of the Symphony. Borynack, who also serves as chair of the Palm Beach Symphony Board, acknowledged the honorees’ commitment to the organization and its education initiatives serving Palm Beach County students.

During the reception at Findlay Galleries, guests viewed a recent exhibition by artist Ronnie Landfield, featuring new works that highlighted his long-standing contributions to American abstract painting. The evening continued with an intimate dinner celebrating the upcoming Gala and the Symphony’s ongoing mission.

Palm Beach Symphony’s 24th Annual Gala, titled A Standing Ovation, will take place at The Breakers Palm Beach. The black-tie event will include a cocktail reception, dinner, dancing, a live auction benefiting the Symphony’s education programs, and the presentation of the Lisa Bruna B-Major Award to three Palm Beach County high school seniors planning to pursue music studies at the collegiate level.

Photo Credit: Capehart Photography

James R. Borynack, Amy and John T. Collins

Mariette Muiña McNulty, Adolfo Zaralegui

James R. Borynack, Adolfo Zaralegui, Amy and John T. Collins

Susan Wright, John T. Collins, Amy Collins, James R. Borynack_Credit Capehart Photography

Maestro Gerard Schwarz, Jody Schwarz

Dr. Percy and Dr. Aban Kavasmaneck

Maria Uribe, David McClymont

Sieglinde Wikstrom, David McClymont

Dr. Richard and Diane Farber

Cathie Black, Tom Harvey

Hon. Ronald A. Rosenfeld, Sharon Shoemaker

Carol and Tom Bruce, Carol Baxter

Suzanne Mott Dansby, Tiffany Hughes

James Verrant, Adam Wolek

Will and Mary Demory

Sheryne and Richard Brekus

Michel Witmer and Mai V. Hallingby Harrison

Janet Soderberg, Robert Lewis

Florence Seiler and Robert Bickford

Lisa Anastos, Lawrence Kaplan

Jennifer Nawrocki, Caroline Harless

Skip and Linda Aldridge

Jane Ylvisaker and Michael Ridgdill

Sharon Paddon and Tricia Cole

William and Anna Marie Braithwaite

Mark and Maggie Zeidman

Bill Mathisen and MM Rutherford