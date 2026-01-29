Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts Gala Kick-Off Reception at Findlay Galleries

Event honored gala chairs ahead of annual fundraising gala at The Breakers.
Supporters of the Palm Beach Symphony gathered for a kick-off cocktail reception and dinner in advance of the Symphony’s 24th Annual Gala. Check out photos of the evening.
The event was hosted by Grand Benefactor Sponsors James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui of Findlay Galleries, with the evening beginning at the gallery and continuing with a private dinner at Club Colette.
The gathering honored 24th Annual Gala Chairs Amy and John T. Collins and Honorary Chairs Susan and Bob Wright for their leadership and support of the Symphony. Borynack, who also serves as chair of the Palm Beach Symphony Board, acknowledged the honorees’ commitment to the organization and its education initiatives serving Palm Beach County students.
During the reception at Findlay Galleries, guests viewed a recent exhibition by artist Ronnie Landfield, featuring new works that highlighted his long-standing contributions to American abstract painting. The evening continued with an intimate dinner celebrating the upcoming Gala and the Symphony’s ongoing mission.
Palm Beach Symphony’s 24th Annual Gala, titled A Standing Ovation, will take place at The Breakers Palm Beach. The black-tie event will include a cocktail reception, dinner, dancing, a live auction benefiting the Symphony’s education programs, and the presentation of the Lisa Bruna B-Major Award to three Palm Beach County high school seniors planning to pursue music studies at the collegiate level.
Palm Beach Symphony supporters attended a gala kick-off reception hosted at Findlay Galleries, followed by a private dinner honoring the organization’s gala chairs. The event celebrated leadership support ahead of the Symphony’s annual fundraising gala. Proceeds from the gala support music education initiatives for students across Palm Beach County.
Photo Credit: Capehart Photography
James R. Borynack, Amy and John T. Collins
Mariette Muiña McNulty, Adolfo Zaralegui
James R. Borynack, Adolfo Zaralegui, Amy and John T. Collins
Susan Wright, John T. Collins, Amy Collins, James R. Borynack_Credit Capehart Photography
Maestro Gerard Schwarz, Jody Schwarz
Dr. Percy and Dr. Aban Kavasmaneck
Maria Uribe, David McClymont
Sieglinde Wikstrom, David McClymont
Dr. Richard and Diane Farber
Cathie Black, Tom Harvey
Hon. Ronald A. Rosenfeld, Sharon Shoemaker
Carol and Tom Bruce, Carol Baxter
Suzanne Mott Dansby, Tiffany Hughes
James Verrant, Adam Wolek
Will and Mary Demory
Sheryne and Richard Brekus
Michel Witmer and Mai V. Hallingby Harrison
Janet Soderberg, Robert Lewis
Florence Seiler and Robert Bickford
Lisa Anastos, Lawrence Kaplan
Jennifer Nawrocki, Caroline Harless
Skip and Linda Aldridge
Jane Ylvisaker and Michael Ridgdill
Sharon Paddon and Tricia Cole
William and Anna Marie Braithwaite
Mark and Maggie Zeidman
Bill Mathisen and MM Rutherford
Videos