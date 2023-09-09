Photos: First Look at MNM's FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at The Kravis Center

Five Guys Named Moe, Marcie Gorman and MNM Theatre Company’s

production of playwright Clarke Peters exciting, exhilarating, and exuberantly loving tribute to Jazz legend Louis Jordan and his music opened last night at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. The production will run through September 24th in the venue's Rinker Playhouse.

Check out production photos below!

Five Guys Named Moe showcases Jordan's hits wrapped into one 'smooth, jumpin', jivin' life lesson', for Nomax, who's down on his luck and stuck with the blues, until Five Guys Named Moe: Big Moe, Little Moe, Eat Moe, No Moe, and Four Eyed Moe mysteriously emerge out of nowhere in Nomax's apartment, with dance and songs like "Caldonia," "Azure Te," "Choo Choo Ch'Boogie," and many more to help him get his life back on track.

Tickets for Five Guys Named Moe are on sale now and can be purchased online at the link below, kravis.org, or by calling 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471. Tickets range in price from $45 to $55. For information regarding group rates call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.

Photo credit: Amy Pasquantonio