Photos: Ballet Palm Beach Raises Over $375,000 At Annual Gala

Nearly 300 supporters anted up during the casino-themed cocktail hour in the Mediterranean Courtyard before adjoining to dinner.
High-rolling fun was had by all during the Ballet Palm Beach “A Night in Monte Carlo” annual gala on January 29 at The Breakers Palm Beach. The premier event raised over $375,000 for Palm Beach County’s professional ballet company. See photos from the event.
Nearly 300 supporters anted up during the casino-themed cocktail hour in the Mediterranean Courtyard before adjoining to dinner. Honorary Co-Chairs Anka Palitz, Lora Drasner, Evelyn Treacy and Erin McGould were escorted in by tuxedo-clad Company dancers who then took the floor with a James Bond-themed dance, complete with golden “guns” firing confetti into the air at the exciting finale.
Throughout the multi-course, sumptuous dinner, Ballet Palm Beach Founding Artistic and Executive Director Colleen Smith spoke about the organization’s mission to preserve the art of classical ballet and to serve as an incubator for future talent with its Academy. Guests were then treated to Company dancers performing breathtaking select works from the Ballet’s upcoming production of “The Great Gatsby.”
Auctioneer Jay Zeager then led the bidding on a host of fabulous outings, which included an all-expense trip to Monte Carlo, replete with curated excursions provided by the attending Honorary Consul General of Monaco, Tom Ambreu.
Following additional remarks and support from Steve Caras, Smith thanked the guests for attending and invited everyone to see the upcoming Ballet Palm Beach productions of “The Great Gatsby” at the Kravis Center February 28 – March 2 and “The Sleeping Beauty” on April 17th – 19th. Guests were then led to the dance floor by the Ballet Palm Beach dancers to continue the revels accompanied by The Switzer Sound and Tenor Skylar Peterson.
Photo Credit: Capehart Photography
Fred and Lora Drasner
Todd and Brandie Herbst
Evelyn Treacy, Lora Drasner, Erin McGould and Anka Palitz
Dr. Robert Fishel, Ann Fisher, and Chase Thomas
Heather and Ryan Kriser
Evelyn Treacy and Erin McGould
Virginia and John Gildea
Michelle and Karl Ruppert
Anka Palitz with Consul General Tom Ambreu and Mrs Ambreu
Lois Pope and Bill Porter
Jean and Martin Shafiroff
Videos