Photo Flash: PETER X WENDY, An Original World Premiere, Opens At Area Stage Company

Peter X Wendy enjoyed an extremely successful and pixie dust-filled opening weekend this past Saturday and Sunday at the Area Stage Company in Coral Gables. This exquisitely simple, chamber piece is an adaptation of J.M. Barrie's seminal story about the boy who wouldn't grow up written and directed by ASC's very own Associate Artistic Director, Giancarlo Rodaz.

The classic story has been perfectly adapted and deepened for modern audiences of all ages (7 and up recommended), and is sure to bring a smile to your face, a tear to your eye, and a recollection of childhood to your heart.

Peter X Wendy runs for two more weekends! Closing February 2nd. Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 7:30pm, and Sundays at 5:00pm. areastagecompany.com/peterandwendy



The cast of Peter X Wendy

Anjuli Kaufman and Valeria Di Babbo

Katie Duerr and Anjuli Kaufman

David Castera and Malik Archibald as Smee

The cast of Peter X Wendy

Anjuli Kaufman and Michelle Gordon

Kate Markus and Michelle Gordon





