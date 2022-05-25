Paris Ballet to Perform at Kravis Center

Paris Ballet is bringing the enchantment of dance to the Kravis Center for its final performances of the 2021/22 season!

The dancers of Paris Ballet - the prestigious Jupiter school founded by former international professional dancer Jean-Hugues Feray in 2009 - will present two end-of-year showcase performances on June 11 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse. Incorporating ballet, modern, contemporary, neoclassical, jazz and tap, the June 11 performances will also feature a special guest performance by Ohio's acclaimed Le Jeune Dance.

"While our season primarily focuses on ballet, our June performances are our chance to showcase the many other forms of dance that students learn at Paris Ballet and Dance," said Feray. "The performances will also feature ballet classics, such as Cinderella (featuring Raelin Flanigan and Maia DeOreo), excerpts from Swan Lake and more. This is a perfect performance for people of all ages who love dance and want to enjoy a quality afternoon or evening at the Kravis Center supporting the next generation of young dancers."

The third of three Paris Ballet shows at the Kravis Center this season, the performances will feature some of the school's most advanced dancers, some of whom won and progressed to finals earlier this spring for the annual international Youth America Grand Prix dance competition (often referred to as the 'Olympics of ballet' due to the high level of training necessary to compete).

The performances will also showcase the talents of students in Feray's prestigious Paris Ballet Conservatory, an elite accelerated training program for students preparing for professional dance careers. A native of France, Feray served as a principal dancer with many international companies, including Ballet Florida and National Ballet de Marseille. With both his school and conservatory, he and his staff focus on teaching ballet in its purest, original French form, in addition to other forms of dance.

"This is the last chance for local residents to see some of our recent graduates perform before they move on to start professional dance careers or head off to college," Feray said. "Performers will include Devon Luxton, who will be joining the training program at the Dutch National Ballet Academy in The Netherlands and Clare Keavy, who will be joining the trainee program at The Sarasota Ballet. I am so proud of all of our talented and hardworking students."

Paris Ballet's not-to-be-missed June performances will take place on Saturday, June 11, at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Rinker Playhouse at The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (701 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach). All tickets $35. For tickets, call the Kravis Center box office at (561) 832-7469 or visit www.Kravis.org.



About Paris Ballet and Dance



Paris Ballet and Dance was founded in 2009 by Jean-Hugues Feray, a native of France and former principal dancer with many international companies, including Ballet Florida and National Ballet de Marseille. Located in Jupiter, Fla., the school offers world-class dance training for students starting at age three. With a stellar reputation for quality, exceptional master classes and top-notch training in ballet, jazz, tap and modern, the school draws 100 students per year from as far as Vero Beach, Lake Worth Beach and Wellington. The school is also home to the prestigious not-for-profit Paris Ballet Conservatory, an elite accelerated training program for students preparing for professional dance careers. For more about Paris Ballet and Dance and its Conservatory, call (561) 308-8377 or visit www.parisballetdance.com.