Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Returning to South Florida in 2026

Florida’s beloved independent festival, the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (OMF), has announced its return set for March 19-22, 2026, at the always magical South Florida nature paradise of Sunshine Grove. Founded in 2016 with a mandate of authenticity, kindness, and respect between each other and the environment we inhabit, OMF will once again celebrate the spirit of music, arts, and community with a diverse, multi-genre lineup and “only at Okeechobee” immersive experiences unlike those found at any other festival event.

Located in Okeechobee County – a one to two and a half hour drive from South Florida’s major cities, including Orlando, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale – Sunshine Grove is a picturesque 830+ acre natural oasis that boasts sweeping grasslands, pine and palmetto jungles, and expansive lakes and waterways that creates a truly unique tropical country landscape. From sprawling groves to undiscovered forests, the unique organic elements that inhabit Sunshine Grove inspire a profound recognition of the influence and significance of the natural environment that serve as the backdrop and home for tens of thousands of campers and music fans for four epic nights under the country starscape.

OMF is getting back to its roots, with the March 2026 event featuring a rich and diverse multi-genre lineup that delivers headlining acts across electronic, rock, hip-hop, indie and beyond. The Loyalty Presale for OMF alumni will be available on Wednesday, April 16, at 10:00 am (ET). The Priority Presale will begin Thursday, April 17 at 10:00 am (ET), followed by General Presale at 12:00 pm (ET). The Presale will conclude Saturday, April 19 at 11:59 pm (ET). Sign up for the Priority Presale at www.okeechobeefest.com by subscribing to the newsletter. Ticketing information and details will be available on the website soon.

OMF invites individuals from all over to join together in the sanctuary of Sunshine Grove’s natural paradise, where the only rule is to be fully present within yourself and the community, to reach new connections and understandings through music, dance, the arts and the simple pleasure of sharing a meal with new and old friends alike. Along with what promises to be most impressive artist lineup in the gathering’s 10-year history, OMF 2026 will travel beyond the boundaries of entertainment to offer enrichment and experiences that are intrinsically connected to the surrounding ecosystem, from the captivating art installations around Chobeewobee Village and mindfulness practices taught in yoga, running and fitness classes to environmental lessons at the Earth Arts Academy and myriad restorative activities found in the Healing Sanctuary. Enter the Portal on March 19-22, 2026.

Photo Credit: Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

Comments