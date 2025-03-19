Norton Museum of Art Elects Two New Trustees

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Norton Museum of Art's Board of Trustees has elected two new members, Lillian Fernandez and Tad Smith. An interior designer, Fernandez is a native of Palm Beach who has fond memories of visiting the Norton during field trips as a student at the Palm Beach Day School and the Rosarian Academy.

Fernandez attended Foxcroft School in Virginia, before graduating with a degree in advertising from the University of Miami. She later studied at the New York School of Interior Design.

Design commissions have taken Fernandez, owner of Lillian Fernandez Interiors Inc., across the country, but the bulk of her work is in Palm Beach, where she resides with her husband, Luis Fernandez. They are the parents of two adult sons.

She is a supporter of the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society, Middlebury College, Deerfield Academy, Trinity College, West Palm Beach Golf Community Trust, and the Partnership to End Addiction. She and her husband also lead the Lillian and Luis Fernandez Foundation.

Tad Smith is the CEO of Durable Money LLC, a private investment firm in Palm Beach. He also is a partner in 1RoundTable Partners and 10T Holdings, four growth equity firms that are financing the digital asset economy.

Smith is the former CEO of Sotheby's, the New York Stock Exchange-listed global auction house that he digitized, grew, and sold in 2019. Prior to that he was also the CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company, another NYSE-listed company that was the home of the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers. He has also served as president or CEO of several other companies in his career and currently serves on numerous boards: private and public, for profit and nonprofit.

Today he remains close to the art world as Chairman of the Board of The Fine Art Group, the global art adviser and art lending company. He and his wife live in Palm Beach, and they collect art with enthusiasm.

"Each of these new Trustees brings years of business acumen and personal experiences that will help us to lead the Museum into its 85th year of serving the community," said Bruce Gendelman, chairman of the Board of Trustees.

The Board of Trustees is the Museum's governing body, comprised of volunteers who serve four-year terms and collectively have responsibility for the management, direction, and determination of policy of the Museum.

