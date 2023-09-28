Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|The Rocky Horror Show, Live on Stage for the 10th Year!
Shuler Stage (10/20-10/29)
|Hello, Dolly!
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/21)
|She Loves Me
The Delray Beach Playhouse (11/24-12/10)
|Beyond Sonorism: Miami Art Week/Art Basel Exhibition
Etra Fine Art (12/03-12/03)
|Fearless: The Harry T Moore Story
Titusville Playhouse (10/13-10/15)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (12/05-12/10)
|The Music Man
Arts Center Theatre (10/18-10/21)
|Piano Recital and Master Class with Matthew Manwarren
Lynn University - Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall (10/09-10/09)
|May We All, A New Country Musical
Titusville Playhouse (3/08-4/07)
|Memphis
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (2/15-3/03)
