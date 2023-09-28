Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 4 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Presents The Maestras Masters Golf Tournament At Jacarand Photo
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Presents The Maestra's Masters Golf Tournament At Jacaranda Golf Club On October 16

SOUTH FLORIDA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA presents the Maestra's Masters Golf Tournament on October 16 at Jacaranda Golf Club. Inaugural tournament benefits Symphony in the Schools.

2
Zoetic Stage, Maltz Jupiter Theatre & More Nominated for Carbonell Awards 2022-2023 Se Photo
Zoetic Stage, Maltz Jupiter Theatre & More Nominated for Carbonell Awards 2022-2023 Season

Discover the nominees for the prestigious Carbonell Awards 2022-2023 season, including Zoetic Stage and Maltz Jupiter Theatre. Learn more about the upcoming event and the best of South Florida theater.

3
Ann Hampton Callaway Comes to Arts Garage in December Photo
Ann Hampton Callaway Comes to Arts Garage in December

Ann Hampton Callaway will perform two concerts on December 8 & 9 at Arts Garage. Learn more about the concerts and find out how to get tickets here!

4
SHOTS! Comes to Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts Next Month Photo
SHOTS! Comes to Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts Next Month

Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts (PBIEA) presents SHOTS! This original play, written by Christina Karabiyik and PBIEA’s Executive Director Donna Carbone is a daring and provocative work that touches on sensitive societal issues of the day. Learn more about the play and find out how to get tickets here!

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show, Live on Stage for the 10th Year!
Shuler Stage (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Loves Me
The Delray Beach Playhouse (11/24-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beyond Sonorism: Miami Art Week/Art Basel Exhibition
Etra Fine Art (12/03-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fearless: The Harry T Moore Story
Titusville Playhouse (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (12/05-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Man
Arts Center Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Piano Recital and Master Class with Matthew Manwarren
Lynn University - Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall (10/09-10/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# May We All, A New Country Musical
Titusville Playhouse (3/08-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Memphis
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (2/15-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You