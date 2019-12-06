New Art Dealers Alliance and Pérez Art Museum Miami Announce Selection of ADA Acquisition Gift for PAMM

New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) and Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) have announced the selection of the third annual NADA Acquisition Gift for PAMM, an acquisition gift for the museum's permanent collection. PAMM Associate Curator María Elena Ortiz and Assistant Curator Jennifer Inacio have selected New Hat (2019), by New York-based, Dominican-American artist Kenny Rivero from Charles Moffett.

"We are thrilled to have acquired Kenny Rivero's exceptional painting into our collection as it dialogues with PAMM's commitment to Latinx and Caribbean artists. We are grateful for NADA's support and for presenting another great fair this year with groundbreaking art," said Jennifer Inacioa??a??, PAMM Assistant Curator anda?? María Elena Ortiza??a??, PAMM Associate Curator.

Rivero is known for his drawings, paintings, and sculptures that explore identity, the body, and masculinity through narrative images, collage, and symbolism. Of his work, New Hat (2019), the artist says, "The hat in this painting is not a new hat. It's an old, beat up, possibly repaired hat. Maybe it's an ancestral hat. I haven't bought a new fitted hat since Derek Jeter retired so it's something I've been thinking about often for the last several years. I've either bought, or been gifted, a new, or used, Yankee hat for every year I've been a fan, ever since junior high school. Before that, I was a fan of the Mets and the Giants because those were my dad's teams and I didn't know enough to choose for myself. The color way of the hat in this painting does not reference the Yankees or their uniform but the rose is the state flower of New York."

"As an institution dedicated to presenting international modern and contemporary art, we are incredibly grateful PAMM has decided to acquire Kenny Rivero's painting New Hat. To have this work included in such an important collection, which is committed to the diversity of 20th and 21st century artists, PAMM's acquisition is nothing short of a dream come true," said Charles Moffett.

The NADA Acquisition Gift for PAMM provides funding for PAMM curators to acquire an artwork for the museum's permanent collection, which features international modern and contemporary art from the U.S. Latino experience, the African diaspora, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

"Each year, we look forward to engaging with the Miami community and its broader cultural public," said NADA Executive Director Heather Hubbs. "We're proud to partner with PAMM for the third time, and to play a role in furthering an already renowned collection."

Now in its third iteration, the NADA Acquisition Gift for PAMM was designed to enhance the relationship between the museum and the fair's diverse roster of exhibiting galleries and artists, and provides an opportunity for NADA to support and engage with the art institutions of Miami-Dade County in exciting and dynamic ways.

The NADA Acquisition Gift for PAMM is funded by ticket sales of NADA Miami 2019.



ABOUT NADA MIAMI 2019

Founded in 2002, New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) is a not-for-profit 501c(6) collective of professionals working with contemporary art. Its mission is to create an open flow of information, support, and collaboration within the arts field and to develop a stronger sense of community among its constituency. Through support and encouragement, NADA facilitates strong and meaningful relationships between its members working with new contemporary and emerging art. In addition NADA hosts annual art events in Miami and Chicago, including NADA Miami, the New York Gallery Open, NADA House, and the Chicago Invitational.



Open to the Public

Thursday, December 5, 2-7pm

Friday, December 6, 11am-7pm

Saturday, December 7, 11am-7pm

Sunday, December 8, 11am-5pm

LocationIce Palace Studios1400 North Miami AvenueMiami, FL 33136





Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) promotes artistic expression and the exchange of ideas, advancing public knowledge and appreciation of art, architecture, and design, and reflecting the diverse community of its pivotal geographic location at the crossroads of the Americas. The 35-year-old South Florida institution, formerly known as Miami Art Museum (MAM) and led by Director Franklin Sirmans, opened a new building, designed by world-renowned architects Herzog & de Meuron, on December 4, 2013 in Downtown Miami's Museum Park. The facility is a state-of-the-art model for sustainable museum design and progressive programming and features 200,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor program space with flexible galleries; shaded outdoor verandas; a waterfront restaurant and bar; a museum shop; and an education center with a library, media lab, and classroom spaces.