Miami Dance Hub to Present MIAMI DANCES Celebration of Multi-Genre and Multi-Cultural Dance

As the 2022-2023 Dance Season comes to a close, Miami Dance Hub is stepping-up with "Miami Dances," a celebration of multi-genre and multi-cultural dance from May 19 through May 21 at the Lehman Theater on Miami Dade North Campus. The unique event presents a diverse mix of dance genres performed by 12 professional South Florida dance organizations and includes classical ballet, West African Folklore, Flamenco, Hip Hop, Tap, and more all under one roof. The 3-day event will include two performances with panel discussions, daily Masterclasses, plus a free yoga class.

Cameron Basden, artistic director and founder of Miami Dance Hub, organized "Miami Dances" to present a weekend of dance that entertains audiences with a variety of dance genres, and encourages future generations of artists. Basden commented, "With its melting pot of cultures, South Florida offers a plethora of dance genres and an abundance of amazing talent that the performances and classes will showcase."

Saturday, May 20 at 7:00 pm, the performance features the athletic and whimsical theater dance of Adele Myers and Dancers in "Is That All There Is. Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida presents classical dance at its finest with "Grand Pas Classique" performed by Remina Tanaka and Yayoi Sasaki, Laureates at the Miami International Ballet Competition 2023. Ballet Vero Beach, under the direction of Artistic Director, Adam Schnell, will present an Art Deco inspired solo performed and choreographed by Camilo Rodriguez. Ballet Florida will perform a sensuous contemporary ensemble piece. Destiny Delancy, trained at Miami's Thomas Armour Youth Ballet, shakes things up with a vibrant tap solo. Adding a touch of humor, Karen Peterson and Dancers presents her mixed ability dance company in "Time Being" choreographed by researcher, educator and dance expert, Victoria Marks. Delou Africa Dance Ensemble, accompanied by live drumming and voice, closes the performance with a rousing and interactive finale for all to participate in and enjoy.

From 6:15 pm - 6:45 pm (Prior to Saturday's presentation) there will be an open discussion about the performance with artistic directors and choreographers Adele Myers, Adam Schnell, Njeri Plato, and Destiny Delancy.

Sunday, May 21 at 3 pm, Ballet Flamenco La Rosa opens the afternoon with sizzling and passionate flamenco dance accompanied by live guitar and voice. Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami presents Cuban couple, Beatriz Garcia and Armando Brydson in the enthralling, duet, "To Zero Point". Hip Hop takes over the stage as Cultura showcases her ensemble of dynamic artists in percussive and crafty hip hop choreo. Miami City Ballet presents "Chance," choreographed by Alaina Andersen with a stunning solo performance by Rui Cruz. The two co-directors of Dance NOW! Miami, Hannah Baumgarten and Diego Salterini, partner once again in the choreography "Anusim" a full company piece that says we are who we are no matter the challenges. "Anusim" was initially an international Cultural Partnership between Florida based Dance NOW! Miami (DNM) and Dança Em Diálogós (DeD) from Braga, Portugal. Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, headed by artistic directors Jennifer Kronenburg and Carlos Guerra, close the show with their high-energy and much loved piece, "Adiemus," choreographed by David Palmer and Miami's own Yanis Pikieris.

After Sunday's performance, there will be an open panel discussion about the state of dance in the world today. The panel includes artistic directors and choreographers, Diego Salterini, Jennifer Kronenburg, Cultura, Ilisa Rosal.

Masterclasses, for intermediate and advanced dancers, will be held May 19, 20 and 21. The classes will include Ballet, Contemporary, African, Hip-Hop, Flamenco and Neo-Classical. Beginners, and those interested in dance, are welcome to observe the classes at no charge. Additionally, Sunday morning everyone is welcome to join Yoga on the Plaza from 10am - 11am just next door to the Lehman Theater.

Masterclass Schedule

• Fri, May 19, 5 pm - 6:15 pm: Flamenco with Ballet Flamenco La Rosa

• Fri, May 19, 6:30 pm - 7:25 pm : Ballet with Jennifer Kronenburg, Artistic Director of Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami

• Fri, May 19, 7:30 pm - 8:55 pm: Contemporary with Armando Brydson - dancer, choreographer, instructor

• Sat, May 20, 3 pm - 3:55 pm: African with Delou Africa Dance Ensemble

• Sat. May 20, 4 pm - 5:00 pm: Neo-Classical with Ballet Florida

• Sun. May 21, 10 am - 11 am: Yoga in the Plaza(open to all)

• Sun., May 21, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm: Hip Hop with Cultura - dancer choreographer, creator, instructor

Venue: Lehman Theater at Miami Dade College North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Ave, Room 1315, Miami, FL 33167. The Lehman Theater is ADA accessible. There is ample free parking on site.

Tickets: $10 for each performance and masterclass. $50 for a Weekend Pass includes all performances and classes.

For more details, and to purchase tickets, visit: