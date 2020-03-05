Miami City Ballet Stages Family-friendly Event In Pompano Beach

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present Miami City Ballet's Ballet for Families, a free, immersive experience all about the beauty and fun of ballet. Participants of all ages will be entertained and inspired by performances and music from some of the world's most beloved productions. The performance will take place Saturday, March 7 with a 10:15 am meet and greet and a show time of 11am, tickets are free. For reservations and more information, www.ccpompano.org.

"You don't need any previous exposure to ballet to love this experience," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "The Miami City Ballet School is a South Florida treasure, and the programs they have established to foster an appreciation of this classic art form are truly spectacular."

Ballet for Families is a wonderful introduction for new-comers and also provides fascinating insights for people that are already familiar with ballet. Every participant will learn something new, have fun and leave with a deeper understanding of the exciting world of dance. Through narrated performances and interactive demonstrations, this program engages all the senses as families learn, watch and dance together. Families are provided a colorful and educational take-home guide about the history of ballet and the ballets performed.

During this special event, Miami City Ballet School's Pre-Professional dancers will perform excerpts from world-renowned ballets; George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Serenade and Don Quixote.

For more information please visit, www.ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.





