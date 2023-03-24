MOCA, North Miami Announces Two New Exhibitions: Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew and South Florida Cultural Consortium

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) is pleased to announce two exciting exhibitions opening this spring. "Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew" invites visitors to experience the work of prolific artist Lonnie Holley in his first major exhibition in the South. The second showcases the work of 12 intergenerational South Florida artists selected to show their work in the "South Florida Cultural Consortium (SFCC)" exhibition. Both exhibitions go on view May 10 through Oct. 1, 2023.

"Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew" provides an intimate and focused look at the career of Birmingham, Alabama-born artist and musician Lonnie Holley. The exhibition, curated by MOCA curator Adeze Wilford, will feature 70 works including foundational "sandstone" sculptures, new works on paper and large-scale quilt paintings that depict faces. Known for his unique style of art that draws inspiration from his life experiences, Holley often incorporates found objects and everyday materials, which he transforms into thought-provoking art. Holley's influence on Southern art is highlighted throughout "If You Only Knew," including a section he curated featuring works from artists such as Miami native Purvis Young, Thornton Dial, Mary T. Smith and Hawkins Bowling.

"Holley's work is not just aesthetically compelling, but it also challenges viewers to rethink their relationships to objects, discarded items and the environment," said Adeze Wilford, MOCA Curator. "The exhibition offers an emotionally moving experience and is a testament to the power of art to inspire social change."



Also opening this spring is the South Florida Cultural Consortium (SFCC) exhibition, which brings together 12 artists working across various media including, sculpture, film and site-specific installations. The exhibition, this year hosted and organized by MOCA, will provide a snapshot of the breadth and depth of the artistic talent in the South Florida art scene. A catalogue will be published to accompany the exhibition.

The 12 artists, Farley Aguilar, Gabino A. Castelán, Nereida Garcia-Ferraz, Moira Holohan, Francesco Lo Castro, Tory Mata, Beatriz Monteavaro, Ema Ri, Asser Saint-Val, Carin Wagner, Carrington Ware and Addison Wolff, were selected through the SFCC 2021-2022 Visual and Media Artists Program, which awards a grant and the opportunity to take part in an exhibition at a visual arts institution in one of the five counties (Broward, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach).

"MOCA is incredibly proud to present world-renowned artist Lonnie Holley's most robust exhibition to date," said Chana Sheldon, MOCA Executive Director. "The simultaneous showcase of the twelve artists in the SFCC exhibition is a testament to MOCA's ongoing dedication to fostering and supporting the diverse range of artistic talents in South Florida."

The exhibitions will be accompanied by a series of exciting public programming and educational experiences. More details will be announced.