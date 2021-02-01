Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Live Outdoor Performances Announced From Zoetic Stage and City Theatre

In-person events at the Arsht Center will be socially distanced and conducted according to CDC and local health guidelines.

Feb. 1, 2021  
The Adrienne Arsht Center has announced two new series of in-person outdoor performances from beloved local theater companies Zoetic Stage and City Theatre, as well as ongoing Arsht on the Road pop-up performances throughout Miami-Dade County.

In-person events at the Arsht Center will be socially distanced and conducted according to CDC and local health guidelines. Guests can expect touchless digital ticketing, wellness screenings and temperature checks prior to entry, face coverings (over the mouth and nose) required for all attendees, and light bites and beverages for purchase, delivered directly to your seat.**

New in-person theater performances are as follows*:

Zoetic Schmoetic: A Hysterically Safe & Socially-Distanced Improv Comedy Experience

February 27, March 27 and April 24, 2021 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tickets: $15

Thomson Plaza for the Arts

Comedy has never been so safe! Zoetic Stage (@zoeticstagemia) and the Adrienne Arsht Center present Zoetic Schmoetic, a fun, fast-paced eighty-minute performance of high-energy comedy improv. Six of South Florida's funniest improv performers will bring a taste of live comedy back to the Arsht Center through various games and stories. With a little help from the socially distanced audience, our actors will thrill and delight with brave, contemporary and Miami-based humor.

Zoetic Schmoetic will feature Clay Cartland, Elena Maria Garcia, Jeni Hacker, Daryl Patrice, Fergie L. Philippe, Gabriell Salgado and be directed by Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer, assisted by Elena Maria Garcia.

City Theatre's SHORTS OUTSIDE THE BOX

March 11, April 8, and May 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10

Thomson Plaza for the Arts

Enjoy live and in-person, socially distanced, intimate evenings of fresh, new and original SHORTS OUTSIDE THE BOX!

City Theatre (@citytheatremia), producers of South Florida's own SUMMER SHORTS festivals, invites audiences to enjoy fresh and original SHORTS OUTSIDE THE BOX under the stars! It's casual theater for those who want to hear exciting, hilarious and provocative short plays in intimate readings performed by South Florida's finest actors. Talented sound artists will enhance the storytelling experience, as will insider talk-back conversations with the artists. City Theatre's SHORTS OUTSIDE is the hot thing to do on a cool winter night!

Arsht Center Commitment to Health and Safety

Our focus continues to be on keeping our guests, artists and staff safe. We have implemented a series of new measures for everyone's safety and peace of mind. All guests will be required to maintain their distance, wear a face covering and participate in a brief health screening. For more details about our new safety measures, visit here.


