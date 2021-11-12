Lips to Host Holiday Toy Drive to Benefit Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center

Lips, the ultimate in drag dining, will host a not-your-ordinary Holiday Toy Drive to benefit Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) during its Drag-a-licious Brunch on Sunday, December 12, with two show seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped children's toy to receive a free Lips' World-Famous Frozen Cosmo during a future visit.

"Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center is grateful for Lips which has been committed for years to our organization in support of our kids," said Ana E. Calderon Randazzo, Ph.D. of Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center. "Lips offers an amazingly good time and we invite others to join us as we raise funds and collect toys for our families in need!"

Attendees to this festive brunch will have two reasons to enjoy Lips' show palace experience. One is to celebrate Lips' show hostess, Nicolette's birthday and the other is to support CDTC. Show-goers will experience soulful and uplifting music performed by the ladies of Lips who will also serve Lips' world-famous all-inclusive Sunday brunch with bottomless Bloody Marys, mimosas and Champagne.

"We remain committed to collecting toys and raising funds for Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center," said Yvonne Lamé, Lips founder and co-owner. "Now, especially, we're embracing the spirit of giving and we encourage the community to join us for this celebratory opportunity to provide local kids with hope for the holidays."

Guests of Lips always enjoy the witty show hostesses and talented cast who serve up delicious food and entertainment as part of a well-orchestrated revue of past and present leading ladies. Lips is more drag-a-licious than ever with a popular menu of drag queen-inspired delicious salads, appetizers, entrees and desserts, plus a full-bar serving its world-famous frozen cosmos and other signature drinks.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling (954) 567-0987. Brunch is $38 per person which includes a $10 show cover charge that will go directly to Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center.