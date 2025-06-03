Lineup Set for 17th Annual Miami Takeover This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Miami Takeover is returning to Miami Beach this Summer from July 25-28, 2025 with an exhilarating three-day cultural event schedule that celebrates Black culture, art, community and Go-Go music as it partners with the Greater Miami Conventions and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), as an official event of the Art of Black Miami event series, and the Miami Beach Visitors and Convention Authority (MBVCA).

Founded and led by three HBCU-educated Black professionals and entrepreneurs from the Washington D.C. area- Wylie Kynard, Antwoine McCoy and Vincent Peden-the event production and travel company has developed a niche curating events that cater to HBCU graduates, Black professionals and cultural tastemakers who appreciate authentic culture, art, music, and community. "We're excited to bring everyone together this summer while celebrating Go-Go music's 50th anniversary with our main event- The Art of Go-Go Culture Fest- while receiving support from the GMCVB and MBVCA," said Vincent Peden, partner at The Miami Takeover LLC.

MTO will bring together Miami and Washington D.C.'s most iconic Caribbean, rap and Go-Go music artists at the Art of Go-Go Fest, which is the main event happening on Miami Beach on Saturday, July 26, 2025. "Miami Beach and the greater Miami-Dade County region including the Opa Locka/Bunch Park community is where my grandparents raised my father and his six siblings, so Miami holds a special place in my heart. That combined with my educational foundation at Florida A&M University and upbringing in the DMV area, I am excited to continue the Miami Takeover's cultural legacy supporting the communities that had a direct influence on my existence and upbringing," said Antwoine McCoy, partner at The Miami Takeover LLC.

Additionally, MTO is proud to collaborate with the Miami Beach Black Advisory Board (BAAB) to collaboratively advance the social, economic, political and educational needs of the diverse Black World Community throughout Miami-Dade County, while enhancing the quality of life for residents in a dedicated and responsive manner. "Everything goes back to Florida A&M University and our alma mater's motto: Excellence with Caring. This continues to be our overarching guiding principle, emphasizing academic or professional achievement with a commitment to the well-being of the community," said Wylie Kynard, partner at The Miami Takeover LLC.

Official Miami Takeover Event Lineup

THURSDAY | July 24, 2025

Comedy & Vibes | 7PM - 10PM | Featuring Miami's very own Larry Dogg Band in downtown Miami at the Hardrock Cafe Bayside | 401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL

Afterparty | 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. | Join the Miami Takeover in downtown Miami at the Hardrock Cafe in Bayside | 401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL

FRIDAY | July 25, 2025

Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures Community Service Kickoff Event | 9AM - 11 AM | MTO is proud to partner with Colgate and the Miami Beach Police Athletic League, Inc. for this fourth annual dental screening and cleaning event that will provide no-cost dental screenings and proper tooth brushing technique tutorials to over 100 children under the age of 12. Hosted on Miami Beach honoring fallen Miami Beach Officer Arthur Martineau, MTO along with local officials and guests will utilize this event to remember Martineau's service to the community for 34 years. Learn more about how to register for this event by emailing smiles@themiamitakeover.com.

Miami Meet & Greet Splashdown | 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Upon check-in at the iconic Z Ocean Hotel located on South Beach at 1437 Collins Drive, guests will get to mingle with fellow attendees in town for the Miami Takeover at the hotel's illustrious poolside and enjoy happy hour food & drink specials, vibrant music, games, captivating art and social networking. Tickets available online.

Miami Nights in White (All White Party Event) | 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. | Hosted at The Urban located in Overtown Miami at 1000 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136, this popular outdoor nightlife venue space offers VIP sections, interactive board games and a sprawling dance floor to enjoy a memorable nightlife experience featuring hip hop, R&B, go-go music and afrobeats. Guests can also enjoy drink specials and the region's tastiest Caribbean, Latin and soul food trucks that are open until late. Tickets available for purchase online. 21+ event. This lustrous outdoor venue can comfortably host up to 2,000 attendees and will provide HBCU happy hour specials.

Saturday | July 26, 2025

Can We Talk: The All Black R&B Party | 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. | Club M2 located on South Beach at 1235 Washington Ave. Hosted in collaboration with No Sleep South Beach, guests are encouraged to dress in their best all-black ensembles and get ready to vibe to the very best R&B playlist. Tickets available for purchase online. 21+ event.

Sunday | July 27, 2025

Miami Takeover Community Service Beach Sweep | 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. | Grab your friends and join the Miami Takeover to back to the local environment by participating in this beach clean involving picking up debris and plastic along Miami Beach beginning at the Marseilles Hotel (1741 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL)l. RSVP online

All events are 21+. Early bird discounts are available for a limited time with promo code "MTO2025" at checkout. Tickets and additional information are available online at www.themiamitakeover.com.

