Kravis Center to Present MY FAIR LADY

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced that the North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is coming as a part of its 2021/2022 Kravis On Broadway season. Directed by Bartlett Sher, the North American tour will play the Kravis Center from April 19 - 24.

Leading the cast are Shereen Ahmed as Eliza Doolittle, Laird Mackintosh as Professor Henry Higgins, Leslie Alexander as Mrs. Higgins, Martin Fisher as Alfred P. Doolittle, Kevin Pariseau as Colonel Pickering, Gayton Scott as Mrs. Pearce, Sam Simahk as Freddy Eynsford-Hill and Lee Zarrett as Professor Zoltan Karpathy.

The production's ensemble features Rajeer Alford, Colin Anderson, Mark Banik, Michael Biren, Brandon Block, Mary Callanan, Elena Camp, Allyson Carr, DeJa-Simone Crumpton, Christopher Faison, Nicole Ferguson, Juliane Godfrey, Colleen Grate, Stuart Marland, William Michals, Aisha Mitchell, Rommel Pierre O'Choa, George Psomas, Keven Quillon, Joanna Rhinehart, Samantha Sturm, Sarah Quinn Taylor, Gerard M. Williams, Richard Riaz Yoder and Minami Yusui.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is the winner of 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival. The production, which premiered in the spring of 2018, ended its long run at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater on July 7, 2019 after playing 548 performances.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," Lincoln Center Theater's production of My Fair Lady was hailed by The New York Times as "Thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was. A marvelous and transformative revival." New York Magazine described it as 'Enthralling," adding that "Bartlett Sher's glowing revival proves that a beloved musical from another era can keep on kicking." And Entertainment Weekly raved "A sumptuous new revival of the most perfect musical of all time. A masterful piece of entertainment."

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg. Music Supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring My Fair Lady's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann. Tour Orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and music direction is by John Bell. It is produced by Nederlander Presentations, Inc.

Kravis On Broadway is sponsored by Alex and Renate Dreyfoos and Martin and Toni Sosnoff. My Fair Lady comes to the Kravis Center stage Tuesday, April 19 through Saturday April 23 at 8 pm. Matinee performances take place Wednesday, April 20, Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24 at 2 pm. Tickets start at $33 and may be purchased online at the Official Kravis Center website kravis.org or by calling 561.832.7469.

For the latest health and safety information, please visit kravis.org/healthsafety.

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs-serving nearly 3 million schoolchildren since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For information, please visit kravis.org.

Laird Mackintosh (Professor Henry Higgins). Broadway: The Phantom and Monsieur AndrÃ© in The Phantom of the Opera, John Utterson in Jekyll & Hyde, Mr. Banks in Mary Poppins. Off-Broadway: 1776 (James Wilson) City Centre Encores. Regional: Titanic (Bruce Ismay) P.C.L.O., Private Lives (Victor Prynne) Pittsburgh Public. The Stratford Festival: My One and Only (Billy Buck Chandler), Fuente Ovejuna (Leonelo), To Kill a Mockingbird (Boo Radley), South Pacific (Lieutenant Cable), Hello, Dolly! (Cornelius Hackl), Into the Woods (Rapunzel's Prince), Anything Goes (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh), My Fair Lady (Freddy Eynsford-Hill). Other: The Drowsy Chaperone (Robert Martin), White Christmas (Phil Davis), Arcadia (Septimus Hodge). Ten productions with Canada's Opera Atelier. Love & gratitude to Polly. @lairdmackintosh

Shereen Ahmed (Eliza Doolittle). Broadway: My Fair Lady (Eliza u/s). Off-Broadway: Meet Me in St. Louis (Esther) Irish Repertory Theatre. Television: NBC's "New Amsterdam." Favorite regional credits include: Lucy in Jekyll/Hyde, Maria in The Sound of Music, Anna in The King and I, and Fiona in Shrek the Musical. She has performed in concerts across Europe and North America, and has been recognized as one of '40 Under 40' accomplished Arab Americans in the U.S. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Towson University. For her family and friends, with love. shereenahmed.com @shereen_ahmed

Leslie Alexander (Mrs. Higgins). Broadway: The Boy From Oz (w/ Hugh Jackman), Mamma Mia!. North American Tour: Fiddler on the Roof (w/ Topol, Fierstein, & Bikel). Off-Broadway: The Audience (Transport Group). Selected Regional: The Music Man (Eulalie Shinn - Arizona Theatre Co.); The Taming of the Shrew (Widow), A Christmas Carol (Mrs. Cratchit), Rattlesnake Kate (Kate 3 - all Denver Center); Hello, Dolly! (Dolly Levi), Memphis (Gladys Calhoun - both Gateway Playhouse); Sister Act (Mother Superior - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina); Macbeth (Lady Macbeth - Shakespeare Festival of Dallas). Film/TV: HBO's "The Leftovers," "One Life To Live," "The One O'Clock." Video Games: "Red Dead Redemption II," "Grand Theft Auto V." leslie-alexander.com, @AlexanderLeslie, #lalesliealexander.

Martin Fisher (Alfred P. Doolittle). Off Broadway: The Sporting Life of Icarus Jones (The Drama League). Off-Off Broadway: Rappacinni's Daughter (Theater for The New City). Film/TV: "Extrapolations," "Next Stop, Christmas," "New Amsterdam," "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," "Monsterland," "Blue Bloods," "The Blacklist," "Full Frontal w/ Samantha Bee," "Damages." BA: University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Black Arts Institute: Stella Adler School. Native of Camden, New Jersey. @mfishersings www.martinfishersings.com

Kevin Pariseau (Colonel Pickering). Broadway/Off-Broadway: Ink (MTC); Grand Hotel (City Center Encores!); Legally Blonde (OBC); Show Boat (with the NY Philharmonic); The Explorers Club; I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Regional: Anything Goes, Beatsville, Chicago, Nerds, The Producers, Annie, 1776, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Nashville), Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, It's a Wonderful Life, 9 to 5, Lend Me a Tenor (with Mickey Rooney). Film/TV: "The Blacklist" (NBC), "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Netflix), "Evil" (CBS), "Boardwalk Empire" (HBO series finale), Tower Heist, Morning Glory. Audiobooks: Over 130 recordings including Herman Wouk's The Winds of War (Audie nomination), War and Remembrance, and The Caine Mutiny. www.kevinpariseau.com

Gayton Scott (Mrs. Pearce). Broadway: Gypsy (with Bernadette Peters, director Sam Mendes); The Women (with Cynthia Nixon); Present Laughter (with Frank Langella). Off- Broadway includes Abigail's Party, Bunty Berman Presents (both at The New Group, directed by Scott Elliott); Side Street (Theater Lab); Indiscretions (Phoenix Theatre, director Jonathan Silverstein); and The Tutor (Prospect Theater). First National Tour: An American in Paris (director Christopher Wheeldon). Regional includes Cincinnati Playhouse, Baltimore Center Stage, Pioneer Theater, Barrington Stage Company, Shakespeare Theatre of NJ, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Long Wharf. Film/TV: "Law & Order: CI," "As the World Turns," "Guiding Light," "Great Performances" on PBS, Forbidden Love, PS I Love You, Under the Light of the Silver Moon (short). Gayton studied acting with the late William Esper.

Sam Simahk (Freddy Eynsford-Hill). Broadway: Carousel. Tours: The King and I (1st National), Miss Saigon (Midwest Tour). Regional: West Side Story (Tony standby), The King and I (Lun Tha), (both Lyric Opera Chicago); Oklahoma! (Curly; Theatre Under the Stars); Thoroughly Modern Millie (Ching Ho; Pittsburgh CLO); A Little Night Music (Frid; Huntington Theatre Company); Sweeney Todd (Anthony Hope), Into the Woods (Rapunzel's Prince), (both at Lyric Stage Company of Boston); Big Fish (Will Bloom; SpeakEasy Stage). Many thanks to Bart and Sari, Telsey + Company, the team at BRS/Gage, and my incredibly supportive family and friends. samsimahk.com IG: @soapboxsam

Lee Zarrett (Professor Zoltan Karpathy/Selsey Man) is excited to return to My Fair Lady, which he performed in on Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater. Other Broadway: On Your Feet!, Hair, Spelling Bee, Jane Eyre. National Tour: Peter and the Starcatcher, Les MisÃ©rables. Off -Broadway: Encores!, Vineyard, New Victory. Regional: La Jolla Playhouse, Pittsburgh CLO, The Muny. TV: "The Blacklist," "High Fidelity," "Gotham," "Louie," "Boardwalk Empire."

Alan Jay Lerner (Book and Lyrics) wrote the following plays with Frederick Loewe: Life of the Party, What's Up, The Day Before Spring, Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, My Fair Lady, Camelot, Gigi. He also wrote Love Life with Kurt Weill, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever and Carmelina with Burton Lane, Coco with Andre Previn, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with Leonard Bernstein, and Dance a Little Closer with Charles Strouse. He wrote the libretto and/or lyrics for the following films: An American in Paris, Gigi, The Little Prince, Royal Wedding, and film versions of his plays. He wrote two books: The Street Where I Live and The Musical Theatre: A Celebration. Mr. Lerner died in 1986.

Frederick Loewe (Music) wrote the scores for some of America's most memorable musicals, including My Fair Lady, Camelot, Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, and Gigi. Among his most famous songs with lyricist-partner Alan Jay Lerner are "Almost Like Being in Love," "I Could Have Danced All Night," and "Thank Heaven for Little Girls." A musical prodigy, Loewe was born in Berlin in 1901 and, at 13, was the youngest piano soloist to play with the Berlin Philharmonic. Struggling to find work on Broadway after arriving in the U.S. in 1924, Loewe worked at odd jobs and wrote with several other lyricists until approaching Lerner at New York's Lambs Club in 1942 about collaborating on a show - thus beginning one of Broadway's most extraordinary partnerships. Loewe died in Palm Springs in 1988.

Bartlett Sher (Director) is a Resident Director at Lincoln Center Theater, where he won a Tony Award for his production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific (which he also directed in London and Australia); and was nominated for Tony Awards for his LCT productions of My Fair Lady, Oslo (2017 Tony Award for Best Play, Obie Award, also National Theatre, London), Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I (also London), Golden Boy, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Awake and Sing!, and The Light in the Piazza. His other LCT productions include Blood and Gifts and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (also London). Broadway: Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird (Tony nom.), Fiddler on the Roof (Drama Desk Award), The Bridges of Madison County. Off-Broadway: Waste (Best Play Obie Award), Cymbeline (Callaway Award, also Royal Shakespeare Company), Don Juan, Pericles (TFANA, BAM). He was the Artistic Director of Seattle's Intiman Theatre (2000-2009) and was previously Company Director for the Guthrie Theater and Associate Artistic Director at Hartford Stage. Opera: Rigoletto (Staatsoper); RomÃ©o et Juliette (Metropolitan Opera, Salzburg, Milan, Chicago); Faust (Baden Baden); Two Boys (ENO, Metropolitan Opera); Barbiere di Siviglia (Baden Baden, Metropolitan Opera); Otello, Il Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Le Comte Ory, L'Elisir d'Amore (Metropolitan Opera); Mourning Becomes Electra (Seattle Opera, New York City Opera). He serves on the board of the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers. Bart is currently directing a chamber opera production of Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel at Lincoln Center Theater, with a score by Ricky Ian Gordon. His film of Oslo premiered on HBO in May 2021.

Lincoln Center Theater, under the direction of AndrÃ© Bishop, is one of New York's favorite not-for-profit theaters. Now in its 35th year, LCT has produced over 200 plays and musicals at the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters at Lincoln Center and other theaters on and off-Broadway, as well as touring productions nationally and around the world. LCT encourages emerging artists through play readings, workshops, an annual Directors Lab, and LCT3, which is devoted to producing the work of new playwrights, directors, and designers. Open Stages, LCT's education program, reaches thousands of public school students annually with curriculum-related projects, tickets to LCT productions, and a Shakespeare Program. The theater is also the publisher of the Lincoln Center Theater Review, which explores subjects related to its productions.

NEDERLANDER PRESENTATIONS INC. is a production division of the multinational theatrical entities owned by James L. Nederlander. Prominent for three generations in management and operation of theatres and productions of distinguished entertainment, they have produced innumerable plays, musicals, operas, ballets and concerts. The Nederlanders also own a notable chain of legitimate theatres. Currently playing in their Broadway venues are Wicked, Disney's The Lion King, Hamilton, Six the Musical, MJ the Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.