Jill & Rich In Concert To Headline Palm Beach Dramaworks Sounds Of Summer Series

Jul. 8, 2019  

Jill & Rich In Concert To Headline Palm Beach Dramaworks Sounds Of Summer Series

"If nominations for the first couple of Palm Beach County music were held, vocalist Jill Switzer and multi-instrumentalist Rich Switzer would be near the top of the list of candidates," raved Florida Weekly.

Fans of the deliciously delightful co-hosts of The Morning Lounge on Legends 100.3 FM, now have a great opportunity to enjoy them live when they present JILL & RICH In Concert, August 3 & 4, as part of the popular Palm Beach Dramaworks Sounds of Summer Series.

The dynamic duo-along with some special surprise guests-will pay tribute in word and song to some of their favorite Great American Songbook artists, including a centennial celebration of the legendary Nat King Cole.

The performances in The Don & Ann Brown Theatre at Palm Beach Dramaworks, located at 201 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach, are scheduled for:

+ Saturday, August 3 at 8 pm

+ Sunday, August 4 at 2 pm

The cost to attend is only $35. Tickets are available by calling the Palm Beach Dramaworks box office at 561-514-4042 or online at www.palmbeachdramaworks.org.



Related Articles View More Miami Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Allan Carr: CAN'T STOP THE STORIES Is Sold Out At Island City Stage
  • Boca Raton Museum of Art to Receive Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
  • Actors' Playhouse Announces Cast For Murder For Two
  • Miami New Drama Announces 2019-2020 Season
  • The Beach Boys Come to Coral Springs Center For The Arts
  • The King Center Presents The Four Italian Tenors

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup