Jesus 'Aguaje' Ramos and The Buena Vista Orchestra Come To Kravis Center

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts have announced that Cuban sensation Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos & The Buena Vista Orchestra will perform in Dreyfoos Hall on Friday, October 17 as part of the 2025-2026 season. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 21.
Led by the iconic Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos, the original trombonist, composer and musical director of The Buena Vista Social Club, The Buena Vista Orchestra continues the legacy of Cuba's most beloved music.
Featuring original members Luis "Betun" Mariano Valiente Marin (Congas, Bongo) and Fabían Garcia (Bass), this all-star ensemble brings the magic of classic hits and deep-cut gems to life. Following their acclaimed 2024 U.S. tour, the group embarks on a thrilling 2025 international tour, hitting Canada, the UK, the EU, Brazil and beyond.
JESUS "AGUAJE" RAMOS - Trombone, Vocals
LORENA RAMOS DIAZ - Trombone, Vocals
GEIDY CHAPMAN - Vocals
YURI TEJADA RODRIGUEZ - Vocals
AMAURY TAMAYO - Trumpet, Vocals
ANDY ABAD ACOSTA - Piano
FABIAN GARCIA - Bass
ANTONIO RUBIO BORAYO - Timbal, Percussion
LUIS "BETUN" MARIANO VALIENTE MARIN - Congas, Bongo
MAIKEL OCHAO - Tres
