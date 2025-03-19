Jesus 'Aguaje' Ramos and The Buena Vista Orchestra Come To Kravis Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts have announced that Cuban sensation Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos & The Buena Vista Orchestra will perform in Dreyfoos Hall on Friday, October 17 as part of the 2025-2026 season. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 21.

Led by the iconic Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos, the original trombonist, composer and musical director of The Buena Vista Social Club, The Buena Vista Orchestra continues the legacy of Cuba's most beloved music.

Featuring original members Luis "Betun" Mariano Valiente Marin (Congas, Bongo) and Fabían Garcia (Bass), this all-star ensemble brings the magic of classic hits and deep-cut gems to life. Following their acclaimed 2024 U.S. tour, the group embarks on a thrilling 2025 international tour, hitting Canada, the UK, the EU, Brazil and beyond.

THE BUENA VISTA ORCHESTRA 2025

JESUS "AGUAJE" RAMOS - Trombone, Vocals

LORENA RAMOS DIAZ - Trombone, Vocals

GEIDY CHAPMAN - Vocals

YURI TEJADA RODRIGUEZ - Vocals

AMAURY TAMAYO - Trumpet, Vocals

ANDY ABAD ACOSTA - Piano

FABIAN GARCIA - Bass

ANTONIO RUBIO BORAYO - Timbal, Percussion

LUIS "BETUN" MARIANO VALIENTE MARIN - Congas, Bongo

MAIKEL OCHAO - Tres

