Jazz At MOCA To Feature Tom McCormick Friday, 7/26

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) is thrilled to present Tom McCormick as part of its monthly "Jazz at MOCA" series. McCormick is a gifted multi-instrumentalist in addition to being an accomplished composer and arranger. He blends the sounds of Latin, Brazilian and funk-infused music with smooth jazz for a performance full of energy.

McCormick has been a prominent figure in the South Florida jazz scene for over 25 years. Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, McCormick studied at the acclaimed Frost School of Music at the University of Miami and soon after he graduated, he began teaching at the University. He was previously the principal saxophonist of the Miami Symphony Orchestra for many years and currently is the saxophone professor at Miami Dade College.

McCormick has performed around the world including Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, Japan and India. McCormick has performed with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Sheila E., Arturo Sandoval, Nicole Henry, Mongo Santamaria, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, the O'Jays, Celia Cruz, Donna Summer, Patti Austin and Lou Rawls.

The public is invited to enjoy the smooth sounds of Tom McCormick, rain or shine. Guests may also walk through MOCA's exhibition "PÒTOPRENS: The Urban Artists of Port-au-Prince," which brings together the work of many artists working in the Haitian capital. The exhibition highlights Port-au-Prince's many diverse centers of cultural production, informal street life, religious heritage and mythologies to create a compelling portrait of a historically significant and intensely complex city in flux. Co-curated by Haitian-American artist and curator Edouard Duval-Carrié and British artist and curator Leah Gordon, PÒTOPRENS is a large-scale exhibition of sculptures, photographs, and films, accompanied by a recreated Port-au-Prince barbershop.

Friday, July 26, 2019; 8:00 p.m.

The gallery is pay as you wish from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.

MOCA Plaza

770 NE 125th Street

Miami, FL 33161

This event is free and open to the public.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You