Improv Comedy Comes to Riverside Theatre

SAK Comedy Lab will come to Riverside Theatre for a limited summer engagement on Thursdays starting on June 5, 2025.

SAK Comedy Lab, a Central Florida favorite for over 30 years, specializes in spontaneous, audience-interactive, improvisational comedy, good for all ages. SAK was voted "Best Comedy" in the Orlando Weekly Reader's Poll and is consistently ranked as one of Orlando's Top Attractions on Trip Advisor.

If you like the television show “Whose Line is it Anyway,” you’ll enjoy this live performance. In fact, SAK was a starting place for the careers of Wayne Brady as well as writers, actors and producers for sketch comedy shows “Mad TV,” “Saturday Night Live,” and sitcoms such as “Scrubs,” “The Office,” and “30 Rock.”

Current and past SAK performers have gone on to write or appear on the Disney Channel, Showtime, HBO, Warner Brothers, Broadway, ABC, CBS, NBC, and more!

Witness the talented entertainers from SAK Comedy Lab do what they do best - make everything up right before your eyes! This energetic and interactive show will feature SAK Comedy Lab pros as they perform a series of hilarious scenes with outlandish characters and inventive songs, all created spontaneously, with nothing to spark the comedy except suggestions and ideas from the AUDIENCE!

