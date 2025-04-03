​​​​​​​Imagination Unchained: A High-End Cultural Celebration For Juneteenth Begins In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next Weekend Productions, Inc. has announced the 4th Annual Juneteenth Concert Experience: Imagination Unchained, a transformative two-day celebration of Black heritage, creativity, and freedom.

This highly anticipated event will occur on June 20th, 2025, at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas were emancipated, two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. This momentous day symbolizes not only the end of slavery but also the ongoing legacy of Black Americans' struggle for freedom, justice, and equality.

As Juneteenth's significance continues to grow nationwide, Imagination Unchained plays a vital role in preserving African American history while celebrating the resilience and accomplishments of Black communities. The event, emceed by Franky Red, will feature a captivating performance by acclaimed singer-songwriter Cande Rivers, whose soulful blend of jazz, soul, and storytelling will enchant audiences as part of the Juneteenth Concert Experience. The Patra Baker Tech Fund Scholarship will be awarded to support the next generation of Black excellence. Music for the day is powered by Grammy Award-winning producer/DJ EchoSlim.

Tickets will be available at https://www.showpass.com/imagination-unchained-2025/ or visit www.nextweekendproductions.com for additional details.

