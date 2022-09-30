Haitian “Musical Ambassador To The World” BélO Returns To Kravis Center, October 8

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, now in its 30th Anniversary Season, also celebrates 10 years of its cutting-edge PEAK series with BélO the Haitian singing sensation. BélO, the artist who launched the series in 2012 is returning for two performances on October 8.

BélO, Haiti's outspoken groove innovator, interweaves the Afro-Caribbean depths of Haitian tradition with a progressive voice for social and political transformation. BélO keeps the socially conscious spirit of reggae alive while drawing on the vibrant sounds of his artsy native town of Croix des Bouquet, and a globally informed, upbeat pan-African vibe.

BélO has made music and performance a powerful platform for addressing issues and transforming opinion. Whether singing to children in orphanages or raising awareness of AIDS, BélO knows exactly why he does what he does, as audiences across the U.S. will experience in October.

"With the love I have for my country, I can only give back," he reflects. "I make music because I really want things to change, and I believe in the power of music to do that."

BélO's performance is a part of the Kravis Center's PEAK series. PEAK focuses on ethnic diversity and contemporary themes, to elevate the creation and understanding of artistic expression, with an emphasis on performers drawn from diverse cultural backgrounds and communities. Guests attending performances in the Rinker Playhouse and Persson Hall will receive one complimentary beverage with every ticket purchased (underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.)

BélO's program is made possible by a grant from the MLDaury Arts Imitative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis. The performances take place Saturday, October 8 at 6 pm and 8:30 pm. Tickets start at $30 and may be purchased at the official Kravis Center website kravis.org and at the Kravis Center Box Office by calling 561.832.7469. Kravis box office hours are Monday through Friday, 12pm-5pm. Guests attending will receive one complimentary beverage per purchased ticked.

