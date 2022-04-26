Haitian Heritage Month Celebration Comes to Pompano Beach

In celebration of Haitian Heritage Month, the Pompano Beach Cultural Center will host the Broward County premiere of Ludi, a feature-length film by Haitian American writer, director and producer Edson Jean. The event will include a reception and networking opportunity, film screening and Q&A session, as well as pop-up performance art by Lucky Bruno and musical performance by Inez Bartelier. The director and leaders from the Haitian community will discuss the cultural significance of the film and their experience producing this film in the midst of a global pandemic. The screening will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 6pm. Tickets are free, but RSVP is encouraged. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org

"We are delighted to be the first in Broward County to screen this compelling film," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "We are grateful for the opportunity to create a memorable experience while offering a representation of an often undercelebrated, but integral, cultural group within our community."

Critically acclaimed, the film follows Ludi, a hardworking and exhausted nurse, as she battles coworkers, clients and one impatient bus driver to learn her self-worth as she chases the American Dream in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood. "An examination of the difficulties inherent in that so-called American Dream, with a magnetic lead performance from Shein Mompremier. Ludi is a charming, tragic, painful, and beautiful film to behold." (The Hollywood Outsider)

Edson Jean is a Haitian American actor, writer, producer and director whose debut feature film Ludi was included in the Independent Filmmaker Project's Narrative Labs program in its preparation for its 2021 release. He most recently was nominated for a Streamy and MIPCOM award for directing all eight episodes of his dramedy Grown for Complex Networks. Prior to that, he wrote, directed, and starred in The Adventures of Edson Jean (2013), which aired on HBO/HBOGO. As an actor he was most recently seen in A24's Moonlight, Warner Bros. Pictures' War Dogs, HBO's Ballers and Netflix's Bloodline.