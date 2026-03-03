Michael Kaeshammer To Perform TURN IT UP At Broward Center

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Michael Kaeshammer will perform at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 7:45 p.m.

The concert will feature music from Kaeshammer’s album Turn It Up, part of a career that blends jazz, blues, boogie-woogie, and pop influences. Known for his energetic piano style and expressive vocals, Kaeshammer has developed an international reputation as a pianist, singer-songwriter, and live performer.

His performances combine rhythmic piano playing with a repertoire that draws from multiple musical traditions. Kaeshammer has described his approach as moving between jazz, blues, pop, and classical styles rather than identifying with a single genre.

During the Fort Lauderdale performance, audiences can expect selections that highlight his boogie-woogie roots along with original material and arrangements from across his discography.

