Michael Kaeshammer To Perform TURN IT UP At Broward Center
Canadian pianist and vocalist will appear this month in Fort Lauderdale
Michael Kaeshammer will perform at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 7:45 p.m.
The concert will feature music from Kaeshammer’s album Turn It Up, part of a career that blends jazz, blues, boogie-woogie, and pop influences. Known for his energetic piano style and expressive vocals, Kaeshammer has developed an international reputation as a pianist, singer-songwriter, and live performer.
His performances combine rhythmic piano playing with a repertoire that draws from multiple musical traditions. Kaeshammer has described his approach as moving between jazz, blues, pop, and classical styles rather than identifying with a single genre.
During the Fort Lauderdale performance, audiences can expect selections that highlight his boogie-woogie roots along with original material and arrangements from across his discography.
