Boca Stage Will Present DAMAGED FURNITURE At The Willow Theatre

Boca Stage returns to the Willow Theatre with Damaged Furniture, Howard Skora's outrageously funny dark comedy about a totally dysfunctional Brooklyn family. The production will open on March 6th and run through March 15th. The play received multiple awards and nominations when it debuted in Los Angeles in 2018.

When Doug Elling receives word that his beloved uncle has died in an unexpected - and bizarre - accident, he rushes from Los Angeles to Brooklyn and finds himself at the center of his family's efforts to salvage their furniture business. An alcoholic father, his ‘happy-face' mother, his recently widowed aunt and his therapist sister all add to the chaos surrounding Doug as he tries to balance the demands upon his future.

“We are now back at the glorious Willow Theater in Sugar Sand Park where we started over twenty years ago as The Boca Raton Theater Guild,” says the show's producer/director Keith Garsson. “Although we have had several successful seasons elsewhere, we are happy to be returning to our original venue - and to our original mission - which was to produce shows on an a la carte basis rather than committing to a full season. This enables us to curate new work more finely.

“Howie Skora is a talented young playwright who has said the play is semi-autobiographical,” Garsson continues. “And we wanted a straight (and twisted) comedy that was fresh, "now" and relevant,” he continues. “Well… it is set in Bensonhurst! But, either way, Damaged Furniture is a comedy for today, a character-based piece that reflects how fast we are these days to say exactly what we are thinking...the moment we think it!”

Garsson has cast Bruno Faria as Doug, with Valerie diLorenzo as Laurie, Sharon Pfieffer as Gina, Liz DeBeer as Irene, Shane Tanner as Phil, and Susan Lloyd as Jo.

The Stage Managers for the production are Nicole Roach, Guiliana Barioli, and Hannah Hayley. Lighting Design is by Nicole Roach and Laura Fulton. Sound is by David Hart, Costumes are by Tim Charles Bowman, and the set will be designed and constructed by the MNM Scenic Shop.

Tickets for Damaged Furniture are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://www.myboca.us/2649/Damaged-Furniture or by phone at 561-347-3948.