History Fort Lauderdale To Host Free Book Signing With James R. “Bud” Fraser, Sr.

History Fort Lauderdale will present a free book signing with James R. “Bud” Fraser, Sr., author of Tales from Growing Up in Oakland Park and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday, March 6, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at The New River Inn Museum of History, located at 231 SW Second Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Fraser’s appearance is part of History Fort Lauderdale’s “Florida Scribes & Stories” series, which offers opportunities for readers to meet local authors, purchase books, and have them signed.

A native-born Floridian and graduate of Stranahan High School’s Class of 1952, Fraser spent his youth along the Atlantic coast of South Florida, fishing, swimming, boating, camping, and exploring the region. His memoir recounts life in Oakland Park and Fort Lauderdale from the late 1930s through the early 1950s, documenting the area’s transformation from rural farmland to an emerging metropolitan community. After high school, his family relocated to Lake City.

Through his self-published book, Fraser shares personal memories and reflections on local history. Florida historian Brian L. Polk writes, “Bud is a wonderful storyteller, and he uses detailed, descriptive writing that will transport you back to a similar time during his youth. Some readers will reminisce; others will be enlightened; and all will be entertained.”

Guests may RSVP at https://bit.ly/FloridaScribesFraser2026. For more information, call (954) 463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.