The Killer Vees Will Present I AM, HE SAID at Moss Center in Tribute to Neil Diamond

Warm up your vocals and sing along to some of the most beloved songs of all time as The Killer Vees bring their show, I Am, He Said – A Celebration of Neil Diamond, to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Led by Matt Vee alongside cousins Jeff and Tommy Vee, sons of the late rock artist Bobby Vee, The Killer Vees perform a pitch-perfect homage to the Solitary Man's extraordinary catalog. With family roots in rock and roll and decades of collective performance experience, they infuse each song with characteristic reverence and showmanship. From "America" to "Sweet Caroline" to "Cracklin' Rosie," the performance revisits the chart-topping Neil Diamond songs that defined an era and continue to bring audiences together across generations.

Before becoming a global superstar, Neil Diamond honed his craft as a songwriter in the 1960s, penning hits for artists including Elvis Presley, Deep Purple, and The Monkees. With more than 100 million records sold worldwide, Diamond has built a catalog spanning over five decades, blending pop and storytelling to create cherished anthems adored by fans of all ages. I Am, He Said honors his quintessential hits and lasting influence on American popular music.

The Killer Vees are uniquely positioned to interpret Diamond's legacy. With a long history steeped in touring, collaboration, and classic American rock, the family band delivers a characteristic sound marked by powerful vocals and electrifying stage presence. Known as the “rhythm section to the stars,” Jeff and Tommy Vee have performed with true rock royalty, including Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Paul McCartney, Chuck Berry, and their father, Bobby Vee. In 2008, they joined cousin Matt Vee to form The Killer Vees, later adding Tommy's son, guitarist Bennett Vee, to carry the family legacy forward.

The March 8 performance comes at a time of renewed interest in Diamond's music, with the film, Song Sung Blue, bringing the story of a Neil Diamond tribute act to the big screen.

I Am, He Said – A Celebration of Neil Diamond is recommended for ages 13 and older. Tickets range from $40 to $45, with a $60 VIP option that includes table seating and complimentary beer, wine, or soft drink. Free parking is available.