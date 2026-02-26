THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Comes to the Moss Center

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Scotsman Rus Anderson will perform Sir Elton John's greatest hits in The Rocket Man Show. Recommended for ages 13 and older, the performance happens February 28 at 8 p.m. at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center.

Rus is Elton's official stunt and body double for an array of projects. Hand-picked by Elton himself to reinterpret highlights of his powerhouse career, Rus brings authentic, explosive showmanship to this must-see performance.

In The Rocket Man Show, audiences will experience an extravagant recreation of Elton's most beloved songs, including “Crocodile Rock,” “Tiny Dancer,” “I'm Still Standing,” and “Your Song.”

Rus dazzles in Elton's original, personally owned costumes from the 1970s and 80s, capturing the signature energy and flamboyance of the superstar's golden years. In full character, he pays homage to pivotal moments in Elton's storied career, from his famed Troubadour debut in 1970 to his spectacular Dodger Stadium concert in 1975.

Rus's celebrated portrayal of Elton has been featured on E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands and across Elton John's official social media platforms. Beyond the stage, Rus embodies Elton in the metaverse, performing as the musical icon in Elton John Presents: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road on Roblox.