GoFundMe Launched for Miami Arts Community's Rachel Pedeaux Following Cardiac Event

A 33-year-old mother of three, Rachel Pedeaux, remains in a coma at a South Florida hospital after experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest attributed to an undiagnosed congenital heart condition, according to her family.

Rachel collapsed the morning after Thanksgiving while visiting her parents in South Florida, having traveled from her home in New Orleans. Subsequent medical examinations revealed that she has Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, a condition that interferes with the heart’s electrical conduction system and often goes unnoticed for years.

The cardiac event caused a severe hypoxic brain injury, leaving Rachel in a coma for over a month. She has since been transferred from South Miami Hospital to Kindred Hospital in Coral Gables, a facility specializing in long-term care. Medical professionals are currently working to gradually wean her off a respirator, and her family recently shared a hopeful milestone: Rachel has begun breathing on her own.

Although she remains unconscious, MRI scans have shown that some areas of her brain remain undamaged, offering cautious optimism for her recovery. Doctors anticipate that her path forward will involve extensive neurological rehabilitation as well as ongoing cardiac care.

Rachel’s parents, John and Maria Rodaz—prominent figures in Miami’s arts community and founders of the Area Stage Theatre Company & Conservatory—have remained at her bedside while also helping care for Rachel’s three young children.

To help cover the significant costs associated with her treatment, including many uninsured expenses, a friend of the family has launched a GoFundMe campaign. The effort is intended to ease the financial burden so the family can focus on Rachel’s recovery and the well-being of her children.

“This has been devastating for our family,” said Maria Banda-Rodaz. “But we are holding onto hope and are deeply grateful for every prayer, every message, and every act of kindness. We have faith that Rachel will be able to come back to her husband and three little children.”

By sharing Rachel’s story, her family hopes to raise awareness about the dangers of undiagnosed heart conditions, which can emerge suddenly and lead to life-threatening emergencies. Donate to the GoFundMe HERE.

