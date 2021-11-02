Gablestage Receives $150,000 Donation From The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation

GABLESTAGE announced today that it has received a generous donation of $150,000 from The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation, as a part of this year's CreARTE grants program. The grants, which total more than $3.2 million, will be distributed over the next two years and will support a total of 25 South Florida nonprofits in their efforts to cultivate a vibrant, connected, and culturally stimulating community.

"The last 18 months have been incredibly trying for our local arts community, which is why, as a family, we wanted to honor the individuals and organizations who persevered in their mission," said Jorge M. Pérez, family patriarch and prolific philanthropist. "We are fortunate to be able to double down on the program and continue to support the creatives who add such color and cultural richness to our city and region. We cannot wait to see what each grantee accomplishes in the coming months and years."

GableStage provides the South Florida community with classical, contemporary, and new theatrical productions of artistic excellence. They challenge a multicultural audience with innovative productions that entertain as well as confront today's issues and ideas. By emphasizing nontraditional casting and employing the best of the local creative force, GableStage endeavors to meet the needs of our diverse community. GableStage believes the future of theatre can be assured only by the development of young audiences. Funding from the CreARTE program will support essential capacity building efforts that will establish and grow an educational department at GableStage. This will be the first time in the organization's 23-year history that dedicated, educational staffing is prioritized.

First established in 2019, CreARTE aims to bridge gaps in key areas impacting the creative community most, including access to affordable workspaces, cultural equity, and education.

For more information about GableStage please visit gablestage.org and more information on The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation, its mission, and previous donations, can be found at jmperezfamilyfoundation.org.