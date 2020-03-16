GableStage Closed Until Further Notice

GableStage will be closed until further notice:



Dear GableStage Supporters,

Due to the rapidly changing and worsening situation with the virus - and after multiple conversations with the county - GableStage will not be opening THE PRICE on March 25th. This means we will not be producing THE PRICE this season - because our intention is to continue with the 3 remaining plays as scheduled.

Again, we apologize for any inconvenience - but under the circumstances, we feel certain that this is the only prudent decision. We started considering closing and discussing it with the county 7-10 days ago - but until yesterday, we were still not advised to close.

The county now says that things have changed so much in the short time since those discussions began, that now we don't feel that any of us are left with any other choice but this. IF YOU ARE A SUBSCRIBER, please note that your tickets will be returned to your account for use in future productions this season.

IF YOU PURCHASED SINGLE-TICKETS for this production, we would strongly encourage you to consider making the cost of that ticket a donation - but if you would like a refund, we will provide it as soon as these circumstances improve and we will notify you at that time to get in touch with our Box Office so that they can handle it.

We certainly encourage you all to pay close attention to all instructions that are coming from reputable sources and our thoughts are with you. Please remember - THIS TOO SHALL PASS! We will certainly keep you informed about future plans when this situation abates.

