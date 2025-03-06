GUYS AND DOLLS to be Presented as Final Production in Maltz Jupiter Theater 24/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Maltz Jupiter Theatre will present its final production of the 2024/25 MainStage Season with the beloved musical Guys and Dolls (March 18 to April 6). This Golden Age classic first premiered on the Broadway stage in 1950, winning the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1951. Based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon, music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows featuring memorable tunes like "Luck Be A Lady," "Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat," and "Adelaide's Lament.", Guys and Dolls, is argued by many to be the "perfect musical."

Andrew Kato, Producing Artistic Director and Chief Executive, has chosen to revisit this musical masterpiece, which was part of his inaugural season in 2005. "Guys and Dolls holds a special place in my heart," says Kato. "I'm excited to bring a fresh, vibrant, and even more spectacular vision of this show to our audiences."

This captivating musical seamlessly combines romance, comedy, and high-stakes gambling in the bustling streets of New York City. This timeless production, filled with memorable characters and catchy tunes, transports audiences to a world of colorful personalities and unexpected love stories.

The story follows the intertwining stories of two couples in New York City. Nathan Detroit, a small-time gambler, is desperately trying to find a location for his illegal craps game. To secure the funds, he makes a bet with Sky Masterson, a high-rolling gambler. Sky must convince Sarah Brown, a prim and proper missionary, to go on a date with him to Havana, Cuba.

Meanwhile, Nathan's long-time fiancée, Adelaide, a nightclub performer, is growing tired of their prolonged engagement. As the characters navigate their relationships and personal struggles, they learn valuable lessons about love, trust, and the importance of taking risks.

This production will be Directed and Choreographed by Emmy-Award Winning Choreographer, Al Blackstone, returns to the Maltz Jupiter Theatre after choreographing West Side Story in 2019 and Newsies in 2017. Blackstone's extensive resume spanning from screen to stage lends itself perfectly to this dance heavy show, with famous numbers like "The Crapshooter's Ballet." He will be assisted by Associate Choreographer, Melissa J. Hunt, also a member of the ensemble.

This new production boasts significant enhancements, including a talented cast of 19, a 10-piece orchestra led by Eric Alsford, and multi-location scenery sets that will transport audiences from the streets of New York to the cafes of Havana. High-tech Video Projections will add to the immersive experience in the scenic design by Adam Koch with engaging imagery by Projection Designer Steve Royal. Bringing 1930's New York City style to life is Costume Designer Johanna Pan and Associate Costume Designer, Dan Hewson, creating the classic suits and fedoras to each and every gambler, and period wigs for every "doll" by Kevin S. Foster II. The textured, colorful lighting of the big city will be created by Lighting Designer, Dalton Hamilton, and city soundscape from Sound Designer, Scott Stauffer. The stage management team will be led by Production Stage Manager, Kent Collins, and Assistant Stage Managers, Randall Swinton and Grace Cirillo.

The talented cast features Barrett Riggins as Nathan Detroit, a gifted actor in the art of comedy, who previously worked with Al Blackstone in An American in Paris at Cape Playhouse.

Mallory Newbrough will play Miss Adelaide, who is a two-time Carbonell Award Winner, seen in previous productions at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre such as Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, South Pacific, and Murder On The Orient Express. Dan DeLuca will play Sky Masterson, previously performing as Jack Kelly in the First National Tour of Disney's Newsies and the title role in Jerry Lewis & Marvin Hamlisch's The Nutty Professor: The Musical. Haile Ferrier returns to the character of Sarah Brown, who was actually her first professional acting role, as well as recently playing Zoe in the First National Tour of Dear Evan Hansen.

Kyle Taylor Parker will wow you with his powerful voice as Nicely Nicely Johnson, who performed in Kinky Boots on Broadway as well as Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on NBC alongside John Legend and Sara Bareilles. And Big Julie will be played by Jen Cody, who was in Maltz Jupiter Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and the voice behind the iconic, Lottie, in Disney's The Princess and The Frog.

Troy Stanley makes his return to the Maltz Jupiter Theatre after West Side Story as Lt. Brannigan and Curt Denham after A Christmas Story, as Arvide Abernathy. Adam Lendermon will play Benny Southstreet, recently featured in Ryan Murphy's Actor: American Horror Story. Additional cast members include Colleen Pagano as Ensemble/General Matilda B. Cartwright, Michael Santomassimo as Ensemble/Angie the Ox/Dance Captain, Giorgio Volpe as Ensemble/Waiter in Havana, Keven Quillon as Ensemble/Harry the Horse, Maria Cristina Posada Slye as Ensemble/Sarah Brown Understudy, Jacquez Linder-Long as Ensemble/Rusty Charlie/As Cast/Sky understudy, Torie D'Alessandro, Cat Pagano, Melissa J. Hunt, and Jay L. Johnson.

With its energetic dance numbers and witty dialogue, Guys and Dolls promises an unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts of all ages. Whether you're a fan of classic Broadway or simply seeking an evening of entertainment, this beloved musical offers a delightful escape into a bygone era.

