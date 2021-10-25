Funding Arts Broward 2023 Grant Applications Are Now Available

Funding Arts Broward, a nonprofit arts ambassador organization committed to preserving and cultivating the arts in Broward County, has opened its grant applications for 2023 funding. Local nonprofit arts organizations are encouraged to apply, online, for program-specific category grants awarding up to $15,000 at fundingartsbroward.org/grants. FAB is also continuing its Education Grants dedicated to art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. Eligible organizations may apply for both a Visual and Performing Arts Grant and an Education Grant. The deadline to apply to be considered for 2023 funding is January 21, 2022.

"As we rebound from challenging times, FAB is committed, now, more than ever, to helping our local arts organizations return to form with in-person and virtual creative and innovative performances, productions, and exhibitions that will stimulate the minds and capture imaginations," said Ed Hashek, president of FAB. "Last cycle, we awarded $287,700 to 34 nonprofit arts organizations bringing our disbursement to over $4 million. We're looking forward growing that number in 2023."



FAB 2023 grants will be awarded in amounts and categories as follows:

Organizations with an annual budget over $1 million may be awarded a FAB 2023 Visual and Performing Arts Grant for $5,000 to $15,000

Organizations with an annual budget under $1 million may be awarded a FAB 2023 Visual and Performing Arts Grant for $5,000 to $10,000

Organizations with an annual budget under $100,000 may be awarded a FAB 2023 Visual and Performing Arts Grant for $2,000 to $5,000

Organizations applying for an Education Grant may be awarded a FAB 2023 Education Grant for $2,000 to $10,000, based on the organization's budget

Past beneficiaries have included Artserve, Brazilian Voices, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Art and Culture Center/Hollywood, Island City Stage, South Florida Symphony Orchestra, Florida Children's Theatre, Miami City Ballet, Florida Youth Orchestra and Old Dillard Foundation.

FAB is supported by membership and corporate partners The Las Olas Company, Risk Strategies, BBX Capital, Northern Trust, Worth Avenue Yachts, Casa D'Angelo, The Howland Group, Pallant Insurance Agency, PNC Foundation and Toyota of Hollywood.

To apply for FAB 2023 grants, organizations must be based in Broward, Palm Beach or Miami-Dade County and offer visual, music or performing arts focused programming in Broward County. Eligibility requirements can be found at www.fundingartsbroward.org.

For questions about the application process or instructions for completion, please email fabgrants@gmail.com. To learn more about FAB, including how to become a member or support the arts, visit www.fundingartsbroward.org.