Fort Lauderdale's 15th Anniversary Edition of the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival to Be Held in October

Fort Lauderdale, internationally acclaimed as one of the largest LGBTQ+ cultural festivals in the world, has announced the dates of October 19 – 29 for its 15th-anniversary edition.

This year's festival will celebrate queer culture with internationally acclaimed features, shorts, and documentaries that inspire, entertain, and educate along with a variety of parties and special events. Opening night will commence on Thursday, October 19, at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale with screenings taking place at various venues throughout Broward County. Film titles, times, honorees and prices will be released at a later date.

“We're ramping up for this year's incredible OUTshine LGBTQ+ Fort Lauderdale roster of dramas, comedies, shorts, and thought-provoking documentaries and we can't wait to unveil this year's special events,” said Mark Gilbert, OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival Fort Lauderdale interim executive director. “For 15 years in Fort Lauderdale and 25 in Miami, we've been a leading LGBTQ+ community voice bringing people together to champion diversity, inclusiveness and awareness in the arts and beyond.”



This year's film and event lineup, with titles to be announced on September 29, includes a Men's Spotlight Film & Party on October 21, A Centerpiece Film & Party on October 26, a Ladies' Spotlight Film & Party on October 27 and the Closing Night Film, party and awards ceremony on October 29. The well-received Cocktails & Cinema community films and Happy Hour initiative, launched during last year's Fort Lauderdale film festival, returns on October 23, 24 and 25.

OUTrageous, OUTspoken, and OUTstanding, this year's OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival Fort Lauderdale edition is sponsored, in part, by Gilead, the State of Florida through the Division of Arts & Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward County Cultural Council. Support has been provided by the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: the Stephen and Ethel Keller Fund, the Maxine Powers Hofert Fund, the Drial Foundation Fund, and the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund at the Community Foundation of Broward. This program was also made possible by a grant from The Our Fund Foundation, an LGBTQ Community Foundation.

Ticket subscriptions, packages and individual event tickets for the 15th anniversary edition of the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival Fort Lauderdale will go on sale on September 29. For more information, call (877) 766-8156 or visit outshinefilm.com.

About OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival

The OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival, celebrating 15 years in Fort Lauderdale and 25 years in Miami, is a bi-annual film festival with a mission to inspire, entertain, and educate; encouraging a sense of community through international and culturally diverse film, video and other media that offer historical, contemporary and entertaining perspectives on the LGBTQ+ experience. Launched separately - in 1998, as The Miami Gay & Lesbian Film Festival, and in 2008, as the Fort Lauderdale Gay & Lesbian Film Festival - both were brought together under one brand to become OUTshine Film Festival, underscoring its brightness, broad appeal and dynamic multicultural locations, the nonprofit festival is critically and internationally acclaimed as one of the largest LGBTQ+ cultural arts happenings in the world. OUTrageous. OUTspoken. And OUTstanding in what we deliver. For more information and tickets, visit outshinefilm.com and follow us on Facebook @OUTshineFilmFestival, on Twitter @OUTshineFilm and on Instagram @OUTshineFilm.