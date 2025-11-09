Florida Grand Opera Launches VOICES OF WELLNESS, Honoring Those Who Serve

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At the Richard Tucker Music Foundation 50th Anniversary Gala, Miami Edition, the Florida Grand Opera launched Voices of Wellness, a national initiative that harnesses the healing power of the human voice to support first responders, military personnel, veterans, and medical professionals.

The program officially kicks off tonight as the first in a series of performances dedicated to those who serve — offering complimentary tickets and unique programming designed to bring connection, comfort, and healing through music.

Created in recognition of the extraordinary sacrifices made by those who protect and care for our communities, Voices of Wellness unites the worlds of art and mental health to foster resilience and emotional recovery through performance, training, and community engagement.

The initiative’s national debut is taking place tonight at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall during the Richard Tucker Music Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Gala, Miami Edition — marking the first time the legendary New York-based concert will be presented outside of Manhattan.

The gala features three-time Grammy Award-winning bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green, international tenor Arturo Chacón-Cruz, cantor Netanel Hershtik, soprano Sarah Joy Miller, and Florida Grand Opera Studio Artist Catherine Meza. During the event, a commendation will be presented to Carolyn Acosta and Jen Herrera of the First Alarm Foundation — a community partner of Voices of Wellness — for their leadership in promoting mental wellness among first responders and military families.

The evening also includes a presentation of colors by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, symbolizing unity between service and song.

