SOME LIKE IT HOT, Classical Concerts and More Set for Kravis Center January Programming

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will bring audiences a New Year packed with the arts as January 2026 kicks off with the 4-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Some Like It Hot running January 6-11. This boredom-busting lineup also features classical concerts from Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería (January 16) to Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (January 17); the first 54 Below at the Kravis Center concert of the year with Claybourne Elder (January 23-24); and educational and entertaining Family Fare shows like Hare & Tortoise (January 17) and The Pout-Pout Fish (January 31). Tickets are available for purchase online, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

Some Like It Hot

January 6–11

Tuesday, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Friday at 8 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday at 2 p.m.

Winner of 4 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

ArcoStrum

January 7

Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Known for their charisma, virtuosity and dynamic on-stage chemistry, violin-guitar duo ARCOSTRUM reimagines Chinese traditional music, modern rock and classical masterworks. The duo blends genres, eras and cultures by including works featuring the erhu and dizi (traditional Chinese instruments).



Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass & Other Delights

January 12

Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Herb Alpert recreates the iconic sound of the Tijuana Brass, who from their dazzling sweep of the 1967 Grammys with “A Taste of Honey,” became the sound of the sixties and beyond. Hit after hit followed, including “The Lonely Bull,” “Spanish Flea,” “Mexican Shuffle,” “Tijuana Taxi,” “Zorba the Greek” and more. The National Medal of Arts-awarded trumpeter, band leader and record label executive will take you on a musical journey through decades of photos, videos, art and memorabilia from his illustrious career.

MANIA The ABBA Tribute

January 14

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Stunning costumes, lively choreography and impeccable musicianship, MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE is a global sensation! Featuring an extraordinary cast that delivers an authentic homage to the legendary Swedish band. Join them as they recreate the magic of ABBA's music, transporting you back to the disco era of the 1970s. From “Dancing Queen” to “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia” to “Take a Chance on Me,” the band performs all of ABBA's greatest hits with passion and precision.

The Modern Gentlemen: Former Longtime Members of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

January 15

Thursday at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Hailed as “The Modern Day Keepers of the Classics,” this dynamic quartet — longtime members of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons — delivers a fresh, high-energy take on legendary hits. From Motown and The Beatles to Queen and Billy Joel, their seamless harmonies and electrifying performances captivate audiences of all ages. Having shared the stage with icons like The Beach Boys, Smokey Robinson and Lionel Richie, THE MODERN GENTLEMEN bring a one-of-a-kind fusion of throwback vibes and contemporary flair — a true celebration of music that transcends generations.



Kravis Center & AEG Presents

Kevin James: Eat The Frog Tour

January 15

Thursday at 8 p.m.

With a career that spans stand-up, TV and film, Emmy winner Kevin James gained worldwide fame for his role on the hit sitcom The King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons on CBS. Known for his comedic timing, hilarious anecdotes and often unfiltered humor, he'll take the stage for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy.



Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería

January 16

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

On their debut U.S. tour, the ORQUESTA SINFÓNICA DE MINERÍA caused a stir in sold-out halls across the country and the Kravis Center was no exception. The elite Mexican orchestra returns with their charismatic Music Director, Carlos Miguel Prieto and the trumpet sensation, Pacho Flores. Along with another exciting program of composers like Ginastera and Revueltas, Pacho Flores will perform two trumpet concerti with the orchestra – Haydn's Trumpet Concerto and Paquito d'Rivera's Concerto Venezolano.



Hare & Tortoise

January 17

Saturday at 10 a.m.

Two unlikely friends — the speedy, confident Hare and the calm, steady Tortoise — meet for the greatest race on Earth. A race filled with suspense, surprises and a nail-biting, medal-winning finish. This playful adaptation of Aesop's classic fable is brought to life on stage by three talented actor-musicians and features lots of energy. This heartwarming tale explores patience, friendship and what it means to grow up.



Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

January 17

Saturday at 2 p.m.

Following his thrilling debut performance, virtuoso violinist Ray Chen returns with the U.K.'s legendary ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA. Their program will feature Mendelssohn's ravishing Violin Concerto and Shostakovich's tragic and dramatic Tenth Symphony.

The Brit Pack — The Ultimate British Music Experience

January 18

Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

British-born but American made, THE BRIT PACK brings the best of British rock music to stages across the U.S.A. Formed by two Brits in N.Y.C, they cover the spectrum of the U.K.'s musical legacy, from the iconic anthems of the sixties to the modern classics of today! Their extensive catalog includes songs by The Kinks, Elton John, Oasis and many more.



Tango After Dark

January 18

Sunday at 7 p.m.

International tango Superstars and World Tango Champions German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi, along with a group of eight worldclass tango dancers, dance to the magical music of composer and bandoneon player, Astor Piazzolla, performed by an internationally renowned tango band. Sensual and glamorous, the cast of dancers, joins forces with two of the finest singers from Argentina and a sensational live band to create an electrifying production.

January 23–24

Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m.

Grammy Award nominee, Claybourne Elder, fresh from his role in Broadway's Tony Award-winning revival of Company, will take the stage for an evening of fantastic music. He currently plays John Adams on HBO's hit series The Gilded Age and has amassed a dedicated fanbase as he continues to play to sold-out crowds across the world.



A Kravis Center Cultural Society Event

Lunch & Learn:

Robert Watson, PhD–America 250

January 26

Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and birth of the nation with dramatic performances of popular poetry, music and speeches from the Revolutionary era by guest artists and narrated by Dr. Robert Watson, who will also offer commentary on the remarkable but little-known stories behind the Founding.



Les Ballets Africains

January 29

Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Pulsing rhythms from ancient tribal instruments build the excitement as the dynamic artists of LES BALLETS AFRICAINS burst onto the stage in an explosion of dance and song. LES BALLETS AFRICAINS is recognized in its role of cultural ambassador, carrying with them the moves and music of their culture, the pride and aspirations of their people and the stories of their homeland.

The Pout-Pout Fish

January 31

Saturday at 10 a.m.

Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam's missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout.

