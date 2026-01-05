Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey to Perform at Two Stops in South Florida

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Step inside The Greatest Party On Earth – tickets are on sale now for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents The Greatest Show On Earth. Reimagined for a new generation, this larger-than-life production bursts back into South Florida playing at Kaseya Center from January 9-11 and Amerant Bank Arena from January 23-25 with new acts, jaw-dropping talent, and the high-flying excitement that has defined The Greatest Show On Earth for more than 150 years.

Tickets for The Greatest Show On Earth are on sale now at Ringling.com. Fans can sign up to become Ringling Insiders for exclusive early access to tickets, including a special pre-sale code to secure the best seats before they go on sale to the public next Tuesday, October 28.

The Greatest Show On Earth is back with a high-energy, music-driven experience with bold circus performances, unforgettable characters, and a nonstop party vibe. This new production moves at the speed of today's world: fast-paced, dynamic, and full of energy – bringing audiences closer than ever to the talent and heart that make The Greatest Show On Earth unforgettable. It's an adrenaline-packed celebration of human talent, where world-class athletes and performers from around the globe showcase extraordinary, jaw-dropping skills that make Children Of All Ages feel like they're part of The Greatest Party On Earth!

Music powers every moment of the tour with beat drops, live drumming, dance battles, and DJ-led moments, driving the action from start to finish. The soundtrack features a blend of chart-topping pop hits and original Ringling fan-favorite songs. Complemented by a reimagined stage design featuring a massive LED screen and cameras that capture seemingly impossible angles to enhance the live performances, the show also spotlights fan reactions in real-time, transforming every seat in the arena into a front-row experience.

Before the first act even begins during the pre-show, the all-new Ringling Hype Crew sets the tone by dancing and engaging the audience, turning the arena into an instant celebration. From the first beat to the final bow, the arena is instantly leveled up into a high-energy, good time with laugh-out-loud, joy-filled experiences that prove The Greatest Show On Earth is more alive than ever.

The Greatest Party On Earth is a celebration of global talent and never-before-seen acts brought live to audiences nationwide in their hometown. The Ringling cast features 65 performers from 17 countries, including Mongolia, Chile, Colombia, Ukraine, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and China, many performers making their U.S. debut appearances.

This all-new production is highlighted by several new jaw-dropping acts and performers including:

Acro-Salsa Troupe (Colombia): A seven-member group that will bring a dynamic blend of acrobatics and traditional salsa packed with passion, movement, and power.

Contortion (United States): A world-renowned contortionist making her Ringling debut, redefining flexibility with artful, unbelievable control.

Acrobatic Bikes & Hoop Diving (China): A group of performers who create human pyramids on moving bicycles and perform gravity-defying acrobatics with fearless flair.

Bailey the Robo Pup: The beloved Bailey the Robo Pup returns to the spotlight with endless energy, new dance moves, and her signature mix of mischief and high-tech charm.