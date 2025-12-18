Café Centro To Host Two New Year’s Eve Dinner Parties With Live Music

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Café Centro will welcome the arrival of the new year with two New Year’s Eve dinner parties featuring live music and multi-course dining at its West Palm Beach location. The restaurant will host one early evening celebration and one late evening celebration, each featuring different performers and programming.

Both events will include a four-course dinner prepared by Chef Fausto. Live entertainment will be presented throughout the evening in Café Centro’s Legends Room and Piano Room.

The early dinner party, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Legends Room, will feature performances by the Copeland Davis Trio alongside vocalist Rob Russell, with Kim Forman and Kathy O’Neill appearing as guest performers. The late dinner party, beginning at 9:30 p.m. in the Piano Room, will feature entertainer Ray Chang.

Copeland Davis is a symphonic jazz pianist whose work draws on gospel, classical, and jazz traditions. He has appeared on The Tonight Show, Good Morning America, and PBS, and has been inducted into both the Las Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame and the International Who’s Who in Music. His trio, featuring Val Shaffer on bass and Bill Alexander on drums, performs regularly at Café Centro.

Rob Russell is a cabaret performer and radio host known locally for hosting Rob Russell’s Open Mic at Café Centro’s Piano Bar. His career includes work as a producer and emcee at venues such as the Royal Room Cabaret at The Colony Hotel, as well as appearances as a recording artist and broadcaster. Kim Forman, who accompanies Russell, studied with jazz pianist Marian McPartland.

Ray Chang is a South Florida-based performer known for presenting jazz, pop, and Latin standards. He frequently performs using custom keyboards housed in grand piano shells and appears regularly at Café Centro.

Reservations are required for both New Year’s Eve dinner parties. Café Centro is located at 2409 North Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.

Miami Metro Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. SWEENEY TODD (Inside Out theatre company) 11% of votes 2. THE SOUND OF MUSIC (Lake Worth Playhouse) 9.3% of votes 3. WEST SIDE STORY (Delray Beach Playhouse) 7.7% of votes Vote Now!

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More