Feel The Beat At CHROMA 2023, Miami Art Week Exhibition In The Design District

Lucid Design District, a 3,700-sf art gallery and event space in the Miami Design District, announces a live performance by Tabla musician Navya Nataraj as part of the CHROMA 2023 art exhibition. Guests can enjoy the hypnotizing beats while surrounded by paintings, fiber art, sculptures, and a digital art installation by sixteen national and International Artists. The Opening Reception will take place on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. Lucid Design District, 10-12 NE 41 St., Miami, FL 33137. FREE with RSVP via Click Here or info@luciddesigndistrict.com. The exhibition will be on view through December 19th.

"CHROMA means purity of color and freedom. Adding a musical element will enhance this vibrant visual experience," comments Payal Tak, owner of Lucid Design District that opened its doors during Miami Art Week 2022. "Lucid Design District aims to support emerging talent and provide a platform that connects them with Miami's art loving community and, during Miami Art Week, an international audience."

About Navya Nataraj:

Nataraj embarked on her musical journey at the age of six. She has dedicated herself to mastering the art of the Tabla, an Indian percussion instrument. In 2019, she achieved a significant milestone by completing her Rangapravesam, a traditional debut performance.

In January 2023, she unveiled @TheTablaQueen, a musical project designed to bridge the gap between various music styles with the rich beats of the Tabla. Her fusion Tabla performances at events have left audiences captivated, making her a memorable figure. Navya's dedication to pushing musical boundaries and her enchanting Tabla performances make her a true trailblazer.

About Tabla -- the musical instrument:

Tabla is the most famous percussion instrument of North India. It is most commonly used in North Indian classical music, but its versatility in all musical styles has enabled it to become the most popular percussion instrument in all of India. The level of sophistication and tonal beauty it possesses has elevated the instrument to an unmatched status in the world of percussion.

"As a female musician, I channel my passion and creativity into every beat, breaking through barriers/stereotypes to make my mark in the industry," explains Nataraj. With each performance, I strive to inspire and empower others with the universal language of music."

CHROMA 2023 Exhibiting Artists:

The participating artists are Alexandra Arata (Washington D.C.), Adriana Mangupli (Argentina), Alejandra Stier (Argentina), Anne Beatriz (Brazil), Emilie Gosselin (Canada), Francisco Cortes (Argentina), Graciela Montich (Argentina), Karina Guerrero (Venezuela), Kevin Fletcher (Miami), Monica Avayou (Mexico), Payal Tak (Miami), Sandra De Souza (Miami), Simi Bhandari (Washington D.C.), Tanja Ličina (Serbia), Victoria Lopez (Argentina), and Wynn Gay (New Jersey). CHROMA 2023 is curated by Graciela Montich.




